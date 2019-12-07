GOSHEN — Dogs, cats, fish and birds rank among the most popular pets in the U.S.
That’s a no-brainer statement, of course, but one made because the organizer of the monthly Goshen Reptile Expo promotes scaly animals as alternative pets.
Tony Collison said reptiles make a good, practical fit for pet owners with busy lifestyles.
“Reptiles are growing hugely in popularity. And a lot of it has to with apartments that don’t allow a cat or a dog; you can have a reptile,” Collison said, noting, for example, some people might prefer an animal that’s less dependent than a cat or dog. “A snake that really only needs to be taken care of once a week is a nice easy-to-manage pet. And it’s there when I’d like to spend time with it, and it doesn’t really care if I don’t spend time with it tomorrow.”
The event is also an opportunity for Collison and vendors to dispel misconceptions about snakes and reptiles.
He dispelled one by saying snakes are not slimy. Rather, their dry scales feel somewhat like silk, as he described it. He then addressed another misconception by saying reptiles are intelligent, as well as sensitive.
“When you actually get to see these animals, and you get to see and interact with them, and you see how intelligent they are and how inquisitive they are,” Collison said, “it gets really fascinating because it just kind of blows your mind when you realize how intelligent these animals really are if you just give them a chance and observe them and see what they’re capable of.”
Isabella Gladwell believes reptiles have as much personality as traditional pets like cats and dogs. The 13-year-old from Portage, Michigan, whose family was one of the vendors at the expo, carried a blue tengu lizard with her. The animal, about as long as her torso, slept at her shoulder, wrapped in a jacket.
“My lizards are like scaly dogs. I feel like they’re kind of more unique than a dog but they still have the personality of a dog or a cat. So I like that,” Gladwell said.
Another vendor, Jesse Haas of JMH Reptiles in Niles, Michigan, affectionately referred to his large reticulated python named Goliath as his “baby” multiple times while holding it around his shoulders at his table. The snake, Haas’ pet, was with him to help serve as an education piece for prospective customers or curious visitors.
Collison headed the reptile expo — family friendly with non-venomous animals, he said — in a building at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds Saturday. Visitors toured a roomful of tables where vendors showed or sold reptiles that ranged from species of lizards to turtles to snakes, as well as reptile pet accessories and food, which included live rodents. A few vendors also showcased small mammals like domesticated rats and hedgehogs.
Collison estimated at least 200 species of animals were on display in a variety of sizes and colors. The expo typically attracts about 500 visitors to the venue, with people coming as far as two hours away from Goshen, he said.
Not all are in the market for a new pet. Some visitors see the expo as an opportunity to see reptiles up close, while others can seek advice on feeding or caring for their pet reptile.
“It’s a fun event for the family. It’s like going to the zoo only you get to hold the animals,” Collison said. “People can see the animals. They get to learn more about their own animals. They can buy the best feeds and stuff for them here.”
The reptile expo runs monthly at the fairgrounds, though the event typically takes June and July off around the Elkhart County Fair.
Collison’s enterprise started with a petting zoo in 1999, followed by the opening of the Kalamazoo Reptile Expo in 2001. As that event grew, the show expanded into Goshen in 2017, according to details on the expo’s site, Collisonzoo.com.
The next Goshen Reptile Expo is scheduled to be held Jan. 11.
