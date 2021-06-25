Tormey to preach at boat-in worship
SYRACUSE — During this Sunday’s Boat-in Worship on Lake Wawasee, the Rev. Jim Tormey of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, will be preaching.
The sermon is titled “Two Way Street.” The Scripture will be James 4:8.
Jennie and Sara will perform music.
Those interested in attending the service can moor their boat around the S.S. Lillypad, which will be anchored off the shore of Oakwood Inn. People can also take their lawnchairs or a blanket and sit shoreside. Oakwood Inn is located at 702 E. Lake View Road.
Church to host drive-thru tenderloin supper
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Church of the Brethren,7281 E. 600 North, will host a drive-thru tenderloin supper today from 4 to 6 p.m.
The menu includes a tenderloin sandwich, coleslaw, chips, pickles and dessert.
The cost is by donation.
CCS to give ‘I had no idea!’ tours
ELKHART — For those wondering what Church Community Services does, they now have the chance to learn during “I had no idea” tours.
The agency is offering tours every first (English) and third (Spanish) Thursday of the month at 10:30 a.m. Guests will tour the agency’s four programs: food pantry; Seed to Feed, a community gardening program; financial services; and Soup of Success, a job and life-skills program.
Guests will learn how they can make a difference in their community and will receive a bag of Soup of Success soup to sample at home. To register go to: churchcommunityservices.org/i-had-no-idea or call 574-295-3673.
