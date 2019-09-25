GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Extension Homemakers will host “Be Creative and Repurpose” from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 12 in the Home and Family Arts Building, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Each participant will receive a booklet with all of the instructions and recipes.
The cost is $10 per person, payable at the door.
The program will begin with people sharing ideas from the fall season. Homemakers will demonstrate various fall crafts, including blue jean centerpieces, acrylic wind catchers, canning ring pumpkins, altered books, crayon stars, and garden art. There will be a food segment of the program on how to make Cowboy Caviar and other healthy fall foods.
Committee members organizing the event are Kimberly McCreary, Joellen Allison, Sandy Bartoe, Lucy Bontrager, Marian Hostetler, Brenda Houser, Ramona Huber, Cathy Mabie, Beth Phillips, Linda Weybright and Extension Educator Mary Ann Lienhart-Cross.
Advance registration is requested by calling the Purdue Extension Elkhart County Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu by Oct. 7.
This program and all Purdue University programs are open to the general public. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate should contact Mary Ann Lienhart-Cross at the number above by Monday.
