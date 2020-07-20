GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved a matching grant agreement with the Indiana Department of Transportation connected to the planned reconstruction of 16th, Douglas and Reynolds streets east of U.S. 33.
During the meeting, Shannon Marks, legal compliance administrator for the city, informed the board that the city had applied to INDOT and was awarded a grant for up to $535,130 from the state’s Local Roads and Bridges Matching Grant Fund to help fund the project, which includes complete road replacement — including curb and gutter — for each of the three targeted streets, as well as several spot improvements to their storm inlets to improve drainage.
Marks noted that the grant award represents 50% of the total anticipated project cost, leaving the city to come up with the remaining 50% in project funding.
The request was approved unanimously.
12TH STREET CLOSURE
Also Monday, board members approved a request by Kent Holdren, superintendent of the Goshen Water Department, to temporarily close South 12th Street between College Avenue and Mervin Street for an upcoming sewer tap project.
According to Holdren, the department will be installing water and sewer taps for 1706 S. 12th St. starting Tuesday, with the project slated to conclude on Friday.
“The work will require excavation of the road, with a trench that will be approximately 16 feet in depth,” Holdren told the board. “For the safety of the work crews and the public, the city is requesting permission to close South 12th Street to through traffic between College Ave and Mervin Street.”
The board approved the requested closure unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Zachary J. Bechtel from the rank of probationary patrol officer to the rank of patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department effective Wednesday.
• Approved a request by Karen Wellington for closure of the sidewalk and parking spaces in front of 113 W. Washington St. from Aug. 3 to 5 to allow masonry work on the facade of the building.
• Approved a $20,970 contract with DLZ to conduct bridge inspections for the Goshen Engineering Department in 2020 and 2022.
• Approved a $26,510 with OJS Building Services Inc. to replace and relocate the three air conditioners at the city’s Utilities Billing Office, 203 S. Fifth St.
