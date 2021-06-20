Re-opening can bring about a new frame of mind

Our travel is limited these days.
Even though the world is slowly reopening, we are not quite yet ready to take the next airplane out of town. That time will come, I’m sure. Meanwhile, we try to sneak in a few days of camping here and there as our busy schedules allow.
Last weekend, we headed north into Michigan after making a reservation at Yankee Springs Resort, a state park we had never visited before. Our experiences in the past prepared us for the possibility of a raucous Saturday night in the campground.
Yet things turned out differently.
Our choice of campground might be one of the differences. Our reservation takes us to the rustic campground at Deep Lake, where outhouses and water pumps are few and far between. Our site, though, is close to both.
The campers who choose this campground are there for the traditional camping experience: cooking over a campfire, living outdoors with just the basic amenities, appreciating the days spent in nature. It seems to be the back to nature crowd. Many sites have canoes or fishing gear and are occupied by family groups with children. We might be the oldest campers there.
As we pull in with our teardrop camper, it’s about supper time and we immediately notice the sound of voices rising softly through the campground. Folks are gathered at their picnic tables, chatting and eating. We fall right into the mood: we chop veggies and cook pasta for our spaghetti supper and let go of the day’s earlier busyness.
Smoke starts to rise from campfires and as dusk falls and birds make their final calls and the evening stars come out, voices continue to soften until we crawl into our little teardrop home.
A squeaky water pump wakes me up at a decent time. Stella the dog and I go for our usual morning walk but today’s surroundings are a great change. A narrow path takes us down to Deep Lake. Though hidden from most of the campground, it lays at its feet. This morning, it is smooth as silk and reflects the blue, blue sky.
In the distance, a family is fishing off the pier. The random calls of green frogs sound out of the reeds. Nature here lies peaceful. I feel myself slowing down.
Back at the campsite, I make a pot of coffee. There’s nothing quite like a mug of coffee and a good book to start the morning. No clocks, no schedules beckon. I can read and sip to my heart’s content.
Later, we go for a hike through the forest. Then, back at the campground, I speak with our neighbor who’s cooking over the campfire. He seems to dance as he roasts potatoes in the coals and stirs the pot over the fire.
The neighbors that sit catty-corner from us come to borrow a can opener. People are friendly and respectful.
Another day, another night and it’s time to pull up stakes. After spending 48 hours in nature, we come home in a new frame of mind. Our camping weekend reminds us of how well people can live together.
In some ways, we’re all on equal footing in that environment, away from the trappings of our regular lives. Attuned to the natural world, our bodies follow those rhythms. We need these moments away from the constraints of our daily life so we can return to it with new eyes.
