NAPPANEE — The old feed mill at 302 S. Main St. is in the process of being torn down, and is creating an issue for residents as the rat inhabitants are on the loose and looking for new shelter.
The property is owned by Tri State Crush owner Travis Luke, who is operating a soybean processing plant on the property. That business has been a source of complaints from neighbors in recent years about the noise, odor and film left behind from the process.
Removing the old mill was a promise Luke made to city officials as part of the tax abatement agreement. Clerk Treasurer Jeff Knight brought the matter up at Monday’s City Council meeting, telling council members they were aware of the situation neighbors are having with rats and said if the residents call an exterminator and pay the bill, the city will reimburse them for that expense if rats are the reason for the call.
Council member Amy Rosa presided over the meeting in Mayor Phil Jenkins’ absence and was asked afterwards if Tri State is the owner and the one removing the mill why is the city the one reimbursing residents?
Rosa said she believed it was “a good faith effort on behalf of the city.”
ORDINANCES PASSED
Council members made quick work of the agenda and passed several ordinances on second or third readings.
Passed on third and final reading was an ordinance annexing a parcel of property on U.S. 6 East surrounding Showalter RV. Showalter requested the annexation after discovering that parcel was not included in the original annexation.
Passed on second reading was a rezoning ordinance for My Father’s Land LLC (Thomas Mast owner) for property at 1054 N. Main St. The property was rezoned from R-1 residential to B-1 general business. The property was the former George’s Building. A public hearing was held at the plan commission meeting and the plan commission voted 6-0 in favor of the rezoning.
A rezoning ordinance for Round Table Consortium LLC for property at 1350 N. Main St. was passed on second reading to rezone the property from R-1 to R-2 in order to include duplexes in the housing development.
A public hearing was also held at the plan commission meeting and the plan commission voted 6-0 in favor of the rezoning. Crystal Welsh from consulting firm Abonmarche was present virtually to answer any questions but the council did not have any.
Finally an amendment to the 2021 salary ordinance was passed on second reading to reflect the restructuring in the departments. The amendment removes the position of zoning administrator and adds the position of city planner with a maximum annual salary of $74,515.82, amends the chief of police maximum salary to $85,800.00 annually, amends the fire chief’s maximum salary to 83,700.00 annually and removes the position of EMS chief and amends the assistant chief’s maximum annual salary to $72,500.00.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
• The council heard the city received the first property tax installment.
• Heard the Elder Haus Senior Center van is operating again, but the center has not yet reopened.
• Heard May was a busy month for the fire department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.