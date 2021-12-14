MILFORD — In the past Milford Council members have been reluctant to take the advice of financial planners for recommended rate increases, but on Monday council members approved the recommendations of Jim Higgins of LWG, the town’s financial consultants, for water and wastewater rate increases.
“At a minimum — just to cover operations, they were suggesting an increase of $2.73 a month on water for average users (4,000 gallons) and an increase of $6.06 for average users for wastewater,” Higgins said.
He gave the council a couple of options for capital improvements, including to plan for an additional $500,000 for water needs, it would bring the total increase for the average user to $7.50 a month and for an additional $250,000 for wastewater improvements the total increase for the average user would be $8.10 a month.
“That would cover operational costs and provide financing for capital projects,” Higgins said.
When the study first came back in October the recommendation was for $1 million to be set aside for needed capital projects, an amount some of the council was not comfortable with.
Higgins shared the current rate for the average user of 4,000 gallons is $24.85 for water and $46.50 for sewer — if this proposed increase goes through that average user would pay $32.35 for water and $54.60 for sewer.
Clerk Treasurer Tricia Gall said the last time the water rates were raised was in 2015 and the sewer rates were raised in 2019.
“This is a reasonable way of doing it — we know we can’t just do operational anymore,” Council Member Kenneth Long said. “In my opinion this is a reasonable increase.”
The council decided to wait to hold the public hearing in February so they’d have all month to get the notices out.
Gall mentioned one of the reasons Milford didn’t receive a grant it had applied for was because their rates were so low.
“The state is looking for an average customer rate of $65-$70 a month,” Higgins confirmed her statement. “If you’re not at that level they’re saying other communities could use it more.”
Higgins also told the council they can always decrease the rate after the public hearings but they can’t increase them.
“No one objects if the rates go down,” he said.
He also said if the public hearing is held in February the soonest the increase would go into effect would be April.
Annexation request
Town Attorney Jay Rigdon shared the town was petitioned by a group of land holders from the final phase of the North Park subdivision on the edge of town to be annexed. He said the town has the fiscal plan to consider adopting and once they do they need to hold three outreach meetings, the first of which to be held no sooner than 30 days after this meeting.
He said there are no spacing requirements for the three dates — they can be held consecutively or spread out.
The council approved the fiscal plan and set the outreach dates for Jan. 24, Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. The public hearing will be held at the February council meeting.
ADA resolutions
The council passed several resolutions concerning the Americans with Disability Act, including a resolution spelling out the ADA design guidelines, a resolution appointing Steven Marquart as the ADA coordinator for the town and another resolution adopting the ADA transition plan.
Marquart explained part of the transition plan includes correcting slope of sidewalks and detection pads. The town has to have such a plan in place to qualify for Community Crossing grant funding.
The council passed all the resolutions, including a Title VI resolution for the non-discriminatory plans.
2022 salary ordinance
Prior to approving the 2022 salary ordinance, the council approved changes to the police pay matrix. Gall explained new hires starting annual pay will increase by $2,000 a year depending on experience. For example a new hire without academy experience will receive $43,000, with academy experience will receive $45,000 and a new hire who has been through the academy and on the job experience will start at $47,000.
The salary ordinance calls for a four percent increase for all full time employees, except those in the police department.
“The police have a whole restructuring based on responsibilities,” Gall said.
After the meeting Gall said part time employees have received different increases throughout the year. Council members will not be receiving an increase.
Department reports
The council heard from Fire Chief Virgil Sharp that the township fire truck will be ready the first of January, and they wanted to know if the town had plans for the rescue truck. There was discussion about how to go about providing a truck for the east side of the tracks in case a stalled train should make it harder to get to a fire. No decision was made.
He announced that officers were elected and he would remain as chief, First Assistant is Steve Farber, Second Assistant Brian Harner, Secretary Dan Duncan, Treasurer Kevin Walker and Training Officers Sam Baumgartner and Rich Miotto for 2022.
He also informed the council that the county is providing the radios and handhelds, but not the pagers. The council agreed to help with that cost along with other entities.
Police Chief Derek Kreider announced the county also provided new mobile radios for the police department through American Recovery Plan Act funds.
The council approved the purchase of a new patrol vehicle for the police department. Chief Kreider explained they have need of a pickup truck so he was asking to purchase a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500. He said some of their pursuits lately have gone through fields. He was also asking to purchase from Button Dodge in Kokomo, as that is where they purchased their last vehicle from. He said the lowest bidder John Jones Chrysler was in southern Indiana near Kentucky so the distance to send officers to get the vehicle carried added expense.
He was also asking for the up fitting to be done by Cops Gear in Columbia City instead of the lowest bidder, Move Over up fitting because they had to have Cops Gear correct several issues they had with Move Over last time.
The council approved the purchase of the vehicle from Button Dodge at a cost of $37,979 and the up fitting from Cops Gear for $11,852.34.
Street, Water and Parks Superintendent Steven Marquart reported that leaf pick up has ended so leaves now need to be bagged.
He received approval to get new truck rust protected and other protective items from Ziebart in Warsaw at a total cost of $2,565.
He also received approval to get a radiator repaired and new front tires for a water department truck from Jake’s Repair Service at a cost of $1,800.
In other business, the council:
• Received a contract from Lutheran EMS but prefers to have an annual contract so is asking for that change.
• Sent concerns to the area plan commission about JR Anderson’s plans to split his lot at 313 N East Street.
• Approved the clerk renewing memberships in APT — Associated Public Treasurers at a cost of $159 and in AIM — Accelerate Indiana Municipalities at a cost of $1,677.
• Heard the town’s offices will be closed Dec. 23 and 24 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 3 for the Christmas and New Year holidays.
• Set a meeting to close out year end for Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. in town hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.