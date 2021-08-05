NEW PARIS – On Thursday afternoon, at Smoker Craft Inc. in New Paris, R. Yoder Construction and Smoker Craft broke ground on a new facility.
This new 200,000 square foot facility will be located on C.R. 23 in New Paris, on the same property as their current location.
“We are extremely excited to announce our new 200,000 square foot facility,” President and CEO Doug Smoker of Smoker Craft stated in a news release. “This facility will include additional manufacturing capacity, a new loading facility, and much needed inside storage space. In addition, this new facility will give us an additional 55,000 square feet in additional manufacturing space within our current facilities.
"Our market share continues to skyrocket in each of our business segments. This new space will vastly improve our efficiency and help us meet our growth projections in pontoons, aluminum, and fiberglass production.”
Smoker Craft Senior Vice President of corporate development and marketing Peter Barrett spoke to how interest in boating is growing.
“We make fishing boats, pontoon boats, as well as fiberglass deck boats,” Barrett said. “All three segments have been extremely hot. It's the ultimate social distance vehicle. So consumers are looking to do more family-type activities. As we see this, boating friends have taken out non-boaters - the fever has caught on.”
The new facility is expected to ramp up production to keep up with demand.
“In terms of increases in production we are going to see an excess of 30 percent increase in production,” said Smoker Craft Vice President of sales Phil Smoker.
