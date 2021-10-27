NAPPANEE — Nappanee Board of Works members approved the purchase of a 2022 pickup truck for the street department at Monday’s meeting.
Acting on the recommendation of Street Superintendent Brent Warren, the board approved purchasing the truck from McCormick Motors, Nappanee at a cost of $40,000. After a $13,000 trade-in value that cost would be $27,700.
Warren said he received three quotes. McCormick Motors was the low responsive bidder.
Water project payments
Ryan LaReau of Commonwealth Engineers attended the meeting remotely and presented several pay applications from Indiana Earth for the water main replacement project. Pay application #7 was for $164,024.31. LaReau said that included $90,299.47 in water service replacements, along with a withholding amount from a previous pay application of $2,000.
Pay application #8 for $202,510.89 with $53,159.44 worth of water service items. Pay application #9 was for $320,026.84 includes $59,000 of water service items.
Mayor Phil Jenkins, also attended remotely, pointed out that the singled out amounts for water service lines were actually for individual water service replacement going into individual residences.
The board approved all three pay applications. LaReau also reported the pay applications were now caught up through the end of August. He said the project itself was supposed to be substantially complete by Oct. 1 and since that date has now passed they’d likely be bringing an extension request to the board next meeting. Commonwealth was waiting to hear back from Indiana Earth about that.
Resurfacing change order
The board approved a change order from Phend & Brown on the city’s resurfacing project. Street Superintendent Brent Warren explained they added Clark Street from High to Indiana because a construction project caused damage to the street and he thought it best to take care of it before winter. The change order amount is $30,704.
Run Run Rudolph Run
The board approved a request brought by Heather Bontrager for the Run Run Rudolph Run, Nov. 13, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Bontrager was requesting Derksen St. be closed at Oakland and Stauffer Park Drive to the stop sign.
The mayor questioned whether the road needed to be totally closed. Warren said he didn’t think the city completely closed the roads for other runs; they had police presence directing traffic. Police Chief Steve Rulli agreed.
The mayor said the park board previously approved the run. The board approved the run and the street department and police department will work with organizers.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a request for excavating on public property for 2051 Cheyenne to install gas service lines.
• Approved Grace Anglemeyer as a volunteer EMT, effective Oct. 16.
• Heard this is the last week for restroom and drinking fountain service in the parks and tennis and volleyball nets will be removed soon.
• Tabled Hoosier Coating Industrial sewer connect until the next meeting.
• Tabled easement for Cedar Cove development until the next meeting.
