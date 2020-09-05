Public Record

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Naomi F. Burkholder, 39, and Wesley P. Keown, 42, both of 432 Brookside Manor, Goshen

Hannah A. Downs, 25, and Devin B. Hunt, 22, both of 1937 Scarlet Maple Lane, Elkhart

Nancy Galvan, 21, 511 Cross St., Goshen, and Jose M. Salas Jr., 22, 620 S. Eighth St., Goshen

Caleb S. Walter, 23, and Bailey P. Boyd, 19, both of 501 Bison Ridge, Nappanee

John D. Schepers, 32, 1509 Sunshine Court, Chaska, Minnesota, and Desiree J. Fischer, 32, 22332 Pine Arbor Drive, Apt. 1B, Elkhart

Adam L. Herschberger, 27, and Leah E. Larson, 25, both of 58861 C.R. 111, Elkhart

Lyle J. Schrock, 26, and Elexes E. Hardy, 27, both of 18037 C.R. 102, Bristol

Jaela M. Shephard, 25, 57979 C.R. 35, Middlebury, and Caleb J. Phillips, 28, 108 Clarinet Blvd., Elkhart

Jamie D. Fink, 45, and Melissa K. Alwine, 42, both of 916 Lilac St., Elkhart

Maureen K. Corbett, 27, and Skyler B. Mitchell, 28, both of 58644 St. Mary’s Lane, Goshen

Michael O. Laroux, 47, and Lisa J. Paglia, 45, both of 1823 Roys Ave., Elkhart

Elizabeth R. Yoder, 20, 70272 C.R. 21, New Paris, and Matthew K. Miller, 28, 25285 C.R. 54, Nappanee

Gabriella E. Johnson, 23, and Marshall L. Browning II, 23, both of 731 Marine Ave., Elkhart

Jordan J. Pearson, 36, 115 High St., Shipshewana, and Jessica E. Purdy, 28, 318 S. Elkhart Ave., Apt. 318, Elkhart

Derek J. Schwartz, 21, C.R. 44, Nappanee, and Dena J. Lehman, 21, C.R. 200 North, Shipshewana

Toni M. Hall, 35, 264 N. Rowland St., Cassopolis, Michigan, and Lafiamma C. Orona, 32, 1343 Folsom St., Elkhart

Ronald J. Muncey Jr., 57, and Dwana J. Condon, 55, both of 210 N. Michigan St., Elkhart

Jovanni S. Lara, 32, and Kayci E. Mast, 28, both of 1213 E. Reynolds St., Goshen

Alana G. Evans, 23, and Joel E. Seniff, 28, both of 22282 Hanover Drive, Bristol

Taylor R. Books, 25, and Nathaniel B. Hancock, 25, both of 29451 Lehigh Drive

Jordan A. Urban, 25, and Ashley R. Troxel, 26, both of 318 S. Elkhart Ave., Apt. 102, Elkhart

Aaron P. Pegouskie, 40, and Katherine L. Caldwell, 45, both of 440 Brookside Manor, Goshen

Jamie C. Smith, 23, 59140 C.R. 9, Elkhart, and Austin W. Kain, 27, 58984 Merrimac Lane, Elkhart

Patricia J. Kilmer, 46, and Joshua C. Dunn, 42, both of 610 E. Waterford St., Wakarusa

Larry W. Waldron III, 22, and Jamie D. Helton, 23, both of 269 Roxbury Park, Goshen

Katherine E. Farrand, 33, and Zachary S. Bean, 38, both of 1511 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart

Vanessa M. Lantzer, 32, 613 Amberwood Drive, Goshen, and Patrick S. McConnell, 31, 1100 Mount Royal Drive, Apt. 1D, Kalamazoo, Michigan

Sarah L. Stilley, 44, and John P. Hopkins, 44, both of 121 Brookside Manor, Goshen

Jackline A. Maldonado Vazquez, 33, 1919 Main St., Elkhart, and Rigoberto Guzman Suazo, 34, 356 Stone Drive, Apt. D, Goshen

Daniel G. Savick Jr., 61, 15121 Carter Lake St., Jones, Michigan, and Darra L. Cover, 54, 60232 Ind. 15, Lot 7, Goshen

Leon A. Goorhouse, 29, and Samantha J. Stahley, 30, both of 29056 Bernice Drive, Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

David Radcliff, Goshen, and Nichole Radcliff, Goshen. Married June 23, 2007, separated July 17; two minor children.

Jason C. Hubler, Goshen, and Melinda L. Hubler, Huntington. Married Aug. 28, 2004, separated Sept. 7, 2013; one minor child.

