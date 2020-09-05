Public Record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Naomi F. Burkholder, 39, and Wesley P. Keown, 42, both of 432 Brookside Manor, Goshen
Hannah A. Downs, 25, and Devin B. Hunt, 22, both of 1937 Scarlet Maple Lane, Elkhart
Nancy Galvan, 21, 511 Cross St., Goshen, and Jose M. Salas Jr., 22, 620 S. Eighth St., Goshen
Caleb S. Walter, 23, and Bailey P. Boyd, 19, both of 501 Bison Ridge, Nappanee
John D. Schepers, 32, 1509 Sunshine Court, Chaska, Minnesota, and Desiree J. Fischer, 32, 22332 Pine Arbor Drive, Apt. 1B, Elkhart
Adam L. Herschberger, 27, and Leah E. Larson, 25, both of 58861 C.R. 111, Elkhart
Lyle J. Schrock, 26, and Elexes E. Hardy, 27, both of 18037 C.R. 102, Bristol
Jaela M. Shephard, 25, 57979 C.R. 35, Middlebury, and Caleb J. Phillips, 28, 108 Clarinet Blvd., Elkhart
Jamie D. Fink, 45, and Melissa K. Alwine, 42, both of 916 Lilac St., Elkhart
Maureen K. Corbett, 27, and Skyler B. Mitchell, 28, both of 58644 St. Mary’s Lane, Goshen
Michael O. Laroux, 47, and Lisa J. Paglia, 45, both of 1823 Roys Ave., Elkhart
Elizabeth R. Yoder, 20, 70272 C.R. 21, New Paris, and Matthew K. Miller, 28, 25285 C.R. 54, Nappanee
Gabriella E. Johnson, 23, and Marshall L. Browning II, 23, both of 731 Marine Ave., Elkhart
Jordan J. Pearson, 36, 115 High St., Shipshewana, and Jessica E. Purdy, 28, 318 S. Elkhart Ave., Apt. 318, Elkhart
Derek J. Schwartz, 21, C.R. 44, Nappanee, and Dena J. Lehman, 21, C.R. 200 North, Shipshewana
Toni M. Hall, 35, 264 N. Rowland St., Cassopolis, Michigan, and Lafiamma C. Orona, 32, 1343 Folsom St., Elkhart
Ronald J. Muncey Jr., 57, and Dwana J. Condon, 55, both of 210 N. Michigan St., Elkhart
Jovanni S. Lara, 32, and Kayci E. Mast, 28, both of 1213 E. Reynolds St., Goshen
Alana G. Evans, 23, and Joel E. Seniff, 28, both of 22282 Hanover Drive, Bristol
Taylor R. Books, 25, and Nathaniel B. Hancock, 25, both of 29451 Lehigh Drive
Jordan A. Urban, 25, and Ashley R. Troxel, 26, both of 318 S. Elkhart Ave., Apt. 102, Elkhart
Aaron P. Pegouskie, 40, and Katherine L. Caldwell, 45, both of 440 Brookside Manor, Goshen
Jamie C. Smith, 23, 59140 C.R. 9, Elkhart, and Austin W. Kain, 27, 58984 Merrimac Lane, Elkhart
Patricia J. Kilmer, 46, and Joshua C. Dunn, 42, both of 610 E. Waterford St., Wakarusa
Larry W. Waldron III, 22, and Jamie D. Helton, 23, both of 269 Roxbury Park, Goshen
Katherine E. Farrand, 33, and Zachary S. Bean, 38, both of 1511 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart
Vanessa M. Lantzer, 32, 613 Amberwood Drive, Goshen, and Patrick S. McConnell, 31, 1100 Mount Royal Drive, Apt. 1D, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Sarah L. Stilley, 44, and John P. Hopkins, 44, both of 121 Brookside Manor, Goshen
Jackline A. Maldonado Vazquez, 33, 1919 Main St., Elkhart, and Rigoberto Guzman Suazo, 34, 356 Stone Drive, Apt. D, Goshen
Daniel G. Savick Jr., 61, 15121 Carter Lake St., Jones, Michigan, and Darra L. Cover, 54, 60232 Ind. 15, Lot 7, Goshen
Leon A. Goorhouse, 29, and Samantha J. Stahley, 30, both of 29056 Bernice Drive, Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
David Radcliff, Goshen, and Nichole Radcliff, Goshen. Married June 23, 2007, separated July 17; two minor children.
Jason C. Hubler, Goshen, and Melinda L. Hubler, Huntington. Married Aug. 28, 2004, separated Sept. 7, 2013; one minor child.
