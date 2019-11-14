MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Makala R. Howard, 24, 7970 W. 635 South, Topeka, and Sean H. Reidy, 32, 56767 Diamond Drive, Elkhart

Billy L. R. E. Arousell, 40, and Angel M. Fitzgerald, 38, both of 18090 Sunny Lane, Goshen

J. Patrick Borden, 62, and Brenda S. Futrell, 57, both of 308 Chestnut St., Bristol

Maria De Los Angeles Dominguez Delgado, 28, 126 N. Le Blvd. De La Paix, South Bend, and Edgar Gutierrez Xolalpa, 26, 1549 Sedgewick Court, Elkhart

Madison K. Abney, 23, and Cody M. Smith, 25, both of 30498 S. Elizabeth Drive, Elkhart

Adam L. Moss, 29, and Samantha J. Hamilton, 27, both of 508 S. Main St., Apt. 3, Goshen

Anthony A. L. Connell, 26, and Brittany N. DeShone, 28, both of 24681 C.R. 26, Elkhart

Jose A. Chiuz Moreno, 22, and Santos N. Gonzales Rivera, 27, both of 900 Portsmouth Drive, Apt. C, Elkhart

Ronnie C. Jackson, 26, 601 W. Franklin St., Apt. 2, and Anna M. Johnson, 25, 601 W. Franklin St., Apt. B, Elkhart

Tyler W. Hare, 26, and Monique C. Botha, 23, both of 93 Mountain View Drive, Woodville, Alabama

Grevil J. Hagerman III, 43, and Tracy L. Price, 44, both of 801 S. 11th St., Goshen

Maria De Los Angeles Lopez, 30, and Edwin R. Ordonez Alvarez, 29, both of 1602 S. 14th St., Goshen

Lydia M. Steffen, 25, and Michael G. Isnogle, 24, both of 122 Crescent St., Apt. A, Goshen

William C. Dahmen III, 20, 68501 George Smith Court, Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Hannah M. Philpot, 20, 68675 Barrywade St., Edwardsburg, Michigan

Randall L. Fisher, 57, and Jonah Cuizon Cabrillos, 30, both of 22170 C.R. 4, Elkhart

Bradley R. Darland, 38, 274 E. U.S. 33-57, Churubusco, and April C. Gilbert, 35, 1202 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Kayla McCool, Goshen, and Teric McCool, Elkhart. Married April 4, 2004, separated March 1; four minor children.

Chanelle C. Hess, Elkhart, and Jack A. Hess, Eatonton, Georgia. Married July 5, 2018, separated Aug. 10, 2018.

Melody A. Casselman, Elkhart, and Gerald H. Casselman Jr., Elkhart. Married Feb. 14, 2018, separated Nov. 1.

Mary Zakoor, Elkhart, and Christian Zakoor, Elkhart. Married Dec. 30, 2015, separated Nov. 3.

Daniel S. Schroeder, Osceola, and Lisa M. Schroeder, Mishawaka. Married Feb. 14, 2004, separated March 1.

