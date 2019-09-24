NAPPANEE — The public is invited to tour the new wet weather treatment plant that was part of the multi-million combined sewer overflow project. The facility has been operational for several months and Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber said it is “working very well.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday and then the facility will be open to the public from 3-6 p.m.
IU WATER MONITORING
Gerber informed the board that he’d been approached by the Indiana Geological and Water Survey department at Indiana University, Bloomington about putting a monitoring well in for the city’s aquifers. He said he and Park Department Superintendent Chris Davis met with Shawn Naylor, a hydrogeologist, and they chose a site at the northeast corner of the driving range at the golf course, which is out of the way of any future expansion. Gerber said it would be a flush-mounted well, which IU staff will check to see how much change occurs.
Nappanee will be the 14th monitoring well in the state and the first in northcentral Indiana, according to Gerber.
According to information from IGWS, they developed the Indiana Water Balance Network to monitor long-term trends for various components of the hydrologic cycle, including such things as near-surface atmospheric conditions, soil physical parameters and groundwater conditions. The data helps determine the state’s needs for water resource trend data, support for agricultural decisions and mesoscale meteorological observations.
Gerber said the data collected from Nappanee would be part of a national network and accessible by the public. He said there’d be no cost to the city.
Gerber told the board that in the future, as funding becomes available, they may install a full-fledged weather station that would measure rain, wind speed and ground moisture and that it would benefit the parks department, too. For now they were just looking for approval for the monitoring well.
The board gave its approval.
MAYOR SAYS THANKS
Mayor Phil Jenkins expressed gratitude for all those involved with last weekend’s annual Apple Festival. “I want to thank all of those involved with the Apple Festival — the committee, department heads, employees and volunteers. It was a great weekend. Nappanee can be proud,” he said.
“We know how to put on a party,” Jenkins said. “But we can’t do it alone so we appreciate everyone’s involvement.”
In other business, board members:
• Approved the parks department request to close the pavilion and Clark Street Oct. 31 from 3-9 p.m. for a Harvest Party.
• Approved pay application No. 12 for the soccer complex in the amount of $18,620.
• Approved emergency medical services write-offs in the amount of $54,285 from April-August.
• Heard Junior Mast, 44-year member of the Nappanee Fire Department, was given a service award at a recent annual Kosciusko County Firefighter’s meeting.
