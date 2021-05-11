Public hearings held for Milford business expansions

MILFORD — Milford Town Council members approved the establishment of a Tax Increment Finance District and tax abatement for CTB (Choretime Brock) after those speaking at a public hearing expressed support for both.
Greg Fitzloft of Kosciusko County Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) said he was there on behalf of CEO Alan Tio (currently deployed) and the entire KEDCO board.
“We certainly think this is an outstanding project — not only for Milford but the entire county,” Fitzloft said. “It certainly helps agri-business in the entire county and is a fantastic front door coming into Milford, plus the additional jobs. We 100% support this.”
President of Milford’s Redevelopment Commission, Dan Brown, said they fully support the tax abatement as proposed, and no one spoke against it.
“We wish CTB well,” Council President Doug Ruch said. “We’re glad they’re remaining in Milford and that they’ve made Milford their world headquarters.”
The council passed the confirmatory resolution declaring the business is in an economic revitalization area and offering tax abatement.
Choretime Brock plans $20 million upgrade including $19.7 million in real property demolition and reconstruction and $1 million in IT equipment. The company reportedly currently has 518 employees with annual salaries of $24,400,000 and they plan on adding 10 new employees with a total of $446,000 annual salaries.
The project is planning renovation of approximately 38,000 sq. feet of the existing facility on the east side of State Road 15. Demolition is scheduled to begin this month and new construction to begin by late August. The new facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2022.
A public hearing was also held on an expansion project for Purina Mills. Ruch said, while not in the town limits, it is contiguous. No one had any comment.
Police retirement
Police Chief Derek Kreider recognized Chief Deputy Tim Miller for his upcoming retirement. Miller’s last day will be May 27. Miller has been with the department for 21 years — two years part-time and then full time for the past 19 years.
“I regret losing such a fine officer and a man who gave such dedicated service to the police department and the people of Milford,” Kreider said. “I wish Tim and Jane and their family the very best and a long and restful retirement. I’m sad to lose you — you’ve been an inspiration to many officers including me.”
Kreider presented him with an award. Kreider also said it was a long-running tradition in law enforcement to award the officer upon retirement his sidearm as a token of thanks and appreciation for his many dedicated years of service.
The council approved awarding the sidearm to Miller.
They also approved hiring his replacement, R J Plummer, as a full-time officer. Kreider said he had several years of experience and is currently a reserve officer. His start date will be June 1.
Ordinance approved for increasing lifeguard pay
The council approved an ordinance raising the rate of pay for summer lifeguards. Streets, parks and water Superintendent Steve Marquart said they’re still looking for lifeguards and concession stand workers.
He proposed a wage increase in keeping with the times. He said after last week’s advertisement didn’t gain any interest he called around and checked what other towns were paying and discovered they paid “quite a bit more”.
He proposed returning lifeguards be paid up to $15 an hour, new lifeguards $13 an hour and concession stand workers pay to remain at $10 an hour.
The council adopted an amendment to the salary ordinance with the revised rates of pay.
KEDCO presentation
Suzie Light of KEDCO was present to review what KEDCO has done in the past year. She said KEDCO’s mission was to convene, build and show Kosciusko County’s talent, ideas and capital.
In 2020 they convened 900 interactions at meetings, events and roundtables between businesses, community and economic development partners, built 245 introductions and referrals between businesses and community and economic development partners for new projects or initiatives.
They also had interactions with 35 different companies that led to 25 new economic development partners’ referrals and 15 are pursuing job creation and investment projects. They also launched the “Clearly Kosciusko” podcast.
Light also shared the Move Forward initiative — a survey for county residents to participate in. She encouraged those present to take part saying in the past the Town of Milford had the highest participation in the county. She encouraged them to visit www.FORWARDkosciusko.com to take part.
Milford Family Fun Fest
Tom Beer of BAJA Amusements was present and said the Milford Family Fun Fest is definitely a go for the Saturday before Memorial Day — May 29. There’ll be rides, games and food and instead of a car show they’re planning a cruise-in.
The fire department will have a drive through carry out only rib eye steak sandwiches for sale starting at 11 am until they run out.
In other business
- Approved an ordinance establishing a fund for the American Rescue Plan funds, expected to exceed $300,000.
- Heard residents will receive a mailing from the fire department with an offer for a family portrait.
- Approved street closings for Milford Family Fun Fest.
- Approved working with Municode to get the town code online where it will be searchable and easily updated on an ongoing basis at a cost of $1700 annually.
- Heard the emergency order declaration is over and the council approved and signed accounts payable vouchers for the past 13 months. They’d been receiving monthly lists.
