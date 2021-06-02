NAPPANEE — Nappanee Council Members met in special session Tuesday night and held a public hearing for an annexation.
The annexation was for two parcels adjacent to Showalter RV (formerly Jim Moore Motors) on US 6 East. Mayor Phil Jenkins explained this was not a typical annexation, as the adjacent property was annexed into the city in the 1980’s or 1990’s, and it was assumed that the two lots were also annexed at that time, but they weren’t.
Zoning Administrator Don Lehman said the oversight was discovered when Showalter purchased the east lot with plans to expand his business. The surveyor discovered the two parcels were not annexed.
No one from the public spoke for or against the annexation. The council then passed the annexation ordinance on second reading. The third and final reading is scheduled for June 21.
In a related matter, City Attorney Brian Hoffer brought a draft of a fiscal plan resolution to the council, who then chose to table any decision on it until next week. Hoffer said they red-lined some changes that need to be made.
As far as capital services, water and sewer is available at the adjacent property owned by the same owner, and emergency services are already providing service to the area. Hoffer explained this is likely the first annexation that was not agriculturally zoned and therefore they’re supposed to provide impact statement calculations.
Hoffer added that is hard to do, since the property is not improved and they’re not sure what the future plans are.
“Both parcels are fairly small,” he said, adding that the two parcels from an L shape collaring the adjacent property. The only value is the land itself, assessed at $41,000.
The mayor explained to the council one of the purposes of the fiscal plan is to show that the annexation won’t be a burden to the city or a big loss to the county. Council members were advised to look over the draft and a final copy will be ready for their vote next week.
In other business:
• Pass on third and final reading an ordinance setting up an American Recovery Plan fund account.
• Learned that Ben Leavitt was sworn in prior to the meeting as the first district council member replacing Todd Nunemaker who is joining the city staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.