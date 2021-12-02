GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Prosecutors Office confirmed Thursday that the victim of a Sunday shooting in Goshen died the following day.
Oscar Martinez de la Rosa, 21, succumbed to his wounds Monday, said Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker by email Thursday.
"No arrests have been made at this point," Becker said. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is currently investigating the shooting.
Becker also verified that de la Rosa's death was the result of gunshot wounds.
"There is no specific reason for any delay and our focus in truly on our work and the investigations we are conducting," Becker said when asked why no official announcement was made until Thursday. "We have been extremely busy with various investigations going on right now, so sending out press releases is secondary in priority."
Martinez was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck north on Harrison Street when he was struck by a bullet just before 12:37 p.m., according to a crash report filed by the Goshen Police Department.
The report reads that an “unknown subject fired a firearm in the direction of V1,” before it crashed.
De la Rosa lost control of his pickup truck after being shot. The truck continued traveling along Harrison Street and the front bumper collided with the rear bumper of a parked 2004 Chevrolet Silverado owned by Javier Perez Torres, Goshen.
At that time, police reported, Martinez de la Rosa’s passenger, Christian Adrian Bueno Resendis, attempted to take control of the steering wheel. Resendis was able to turn the truck right onto Clinton Street, according to police. The truck then struck the rear bumper of a parked 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck owned by Grevil Hagerman, Goshen. Hagerman was standing next to his vehicle when it was hit and it consequently struck him, according to police.
The 2019 Ram continued to travel east and struck a mailbox at 1012 Clinton St. Police reported that the Ram was traveling east at a high rate of speed when Resendis jumped out of the passenger’s side of the vehicle. The front of the Ram then collided with the rear bumper of a 2011 Kia Sorento owned by Barbara Stubblefield, Goshen.
The Ram then came to a stop against the Kia, police reported. De la Rosa was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Hagerman complained of neck pain, but refused medical treatment at the scene. No other people were listed as injured on the crash report.
Police reported earlier that several shots had been fired. Officers also located property damage due to bullet holes in several nearby homes.
— Reporter John Kline contributed to this report.
