ELKHART — No criminal charges will be filed against an Elkhart Police Department officer in connection with a fatal shooting which took place in late August.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has completed its investigation into the police-action shooting death of Lonnel Cephas, Jr., 19, of Elkhart, according to a news release from the office of Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker. Cephas was determined to have been shot and killed by Sgt. Mike Davis.
On the morning of Aug. 27, Cephas, fired multiple rounds from a 9mm handgun toward his 15-year-old estranged girlfriend and her mother at the threshold of a residence in the 500 block of High Street in Elkhart, striking and killing a nearly 2-year-old boy, Danton Munoz, inside the residence in the process, the release reads.
“While none of the bullets actually struck the mother or the girl, several penetrated the wall and door of the residence, behind which a very young child was standing,” according to the press release. “The child, Danton Munoz, just days short of his second birthday, was struck in the head, causing a fatal wound. Cephas then fled the scene.”
Witnesses identified the shooter as a black male named “Lonnel,” provided a description of him, and said that her left in a blue van toward Vistula Street on Franklin Street, the release said. Minutes later, a blue van was spotted in the vicinity of Wolf Avenue and a possible suspect, fitting the description provided by eyewitnesses, was observed walking northbound in an alley in the area of Eighth and Cleveland Avenue.
Davis was the first officer to arrive at that area.
“Sgt. Davis engaged the male and commanded him to show his hands,” the release stated. “However, Sgt. Davis observed the male ‘tugging’ at something in his front pocket, retrieve something, and put it up toward his head. At that point, Sgt. Davis recognized the object in the male’s hand was a gun. Sgt. Davis commanded the male to drop the gun; however, the male brought the gun down and in the direction of Sgt. Davis at which time Sgt. Davis fired his duty rifle at the male, who was clearly hit and dropped to the ground.”
A 9mm handgun was observed by other officers under Cephas’ body near the area where his right hand had been. Cephas was determined to have died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds from Davis, and the 9mm handgun that was recovered under his body was identified by forensic analysis as having fired the bullets at the High Street scene.
“Given the undisputed material evidence in the case, also corroborated by audio and video law enforcement recording devices, it is clear that the shooting and death of Lonnel Cephas Jr., by Sgt. Mike Davis, EPD, was justified pursuant to Indiana law for the protection of himself, and others,” the release stated. “Accordingly, the resources of a Grand Jury are neither necessary, nor warranted, in Prosecutor Becker’s decision to decline to file any criminal charge as a result of Mr. Cephas’ death.”
Cephas had a history of juvenile offenses in Elkhart County, including robbery, as well as multiple pending charges in adult court at the time of his death, the release stated, adding that forensic tests demonstrated Cephas had active THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, in his blood system at the time of his actions.
Elkhart County Coroner Merv Miller, will issue the formal finding relating to the official cause of death upon completion of his inquiry, the release added.
Becker provided an additional statement regarding the death of Danton Munoz.
“There are no words sufficient to express the profound and senseless loss of this child, just days before his second birthday,” she said. “The persistent unreasonable use of deadly weapons by people in our community continues to threaten the safety of everyone, as well as the rights of reasonable citizens.”
