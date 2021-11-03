GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members granted initial approval of proposed increases to the city’s water and sewer rates and charges during their meeting Tuesday evening.
At the meeting, council members voted unanimously to approve on first reading only ordinances calling for increases to both the city’s water and sewer usage rates and charges for the years 2022 through 2025.
According to Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, city utilities must produce an income sufficient to maintain all city utility properties in order to allow for their continued safe and efficient operation.
Along those lines, he noted that recent utility studies have determined that gradual increases to the city’s water and sewer rates and charges are necessary for the city to be able to maintain those services moving forward.
“About four or five years ago, we had a rate increase for both water and sewer,” Sailor told the council, noting that at the time, additional increases were also scheduled out over the next few years in order to avoid the shock of larger rate hikes in future years. “Historically, we would wait a period of time, and then we would have large rate increases, and it was hard for the customer base to plan for that, and to manage that. ... So, these regular increases are much easier for rate payers to absorb that into their budget.”
According to Alex Hilt, director at Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, the plans approved on first reading Tuesday are essentially continuations of plans that were put in place four years ago to make sure that Goshen was being proactive with its rate design within the utilities.
“We’ve gotten to the point where now we’re not needing significant revenue changes, and so changing the cost structure within the water utility works better now, because it does not create significant rate shock to any particular user,” Hilt said. “Really, what we found in the cost of service methodology for water was a shift more to a variable rate, and we’re backing some of the rate out of our fixed charges for fire protection and the base meter charge. That is what the actual calculations were telling us.
“So, I think as far as customers are concerned, they should be pretty happy with this, because that is what puts things in their control,” he added. “The higher variable rates are what they actually have control over by conserving water. And so, what we see here is kind of the summary of the key changes in both water and sewer. We’re talking about less than $2 changes for the most part, basically 50 cents on water and $1.50 on sewer for your typical residential bill.”
In addition to the 2022 figures, Hilt noted that the plans also outline some slight increases to water and sewer rates and charges proposed for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025.
“Again, because we’re not actually needing to collect significantly more revenues, this works much better, and doesn’t result in significant changes for anyone’s bill,” Hilt said. “Really, the drivers for both sewer and water is just keeping up with our expected operating changes, and making sure we maintain a good, solid balance for capital.
“The debt component that is needed in the rates for both utilities is going to stay stable over the next several years, so we don’t anticipate large increases in either utility there,” he added. “So, really, all of these adjustments are just to make sure the utilities maintain their current position. They’re in good financial shape now, and we just want to make sure it stays that way for the next several years.”
GOSHEN WATER UTILITY
As presented, customers under the new water utility plan will pay monthly water usage charges in 2022 using the following schedule:
• Each customer will pay $2.88 for the first 3,000 cubic feet, $2.15 for the next 97,000 cubic feet, and $1.45 for the next 100,000 cubic feet.
For monthly water service charges, which are in addition to the monthly usage charges, customers in 2022 will pay using the following schedule based on the size of the meter installed:
• Each customer will pay $12.55 for a 5/8-inch meter; $15.33 for a 3/4-inch meter; $21.13 for a 1-inch meter; $36.70 for a 1 1/2-inch meter; $55.30 for a 2-inch meter; $107.85 for a 3-inch meter; $169.10 for a 4-inch meter; $322.50 for a 6-inch meter; and $498 for a 8-inch meter.
For monthly water service charges for sprinkler meters, customers in 2022 will pay using the following schedule based on the size of the meter installed:
• Each customer will pay $7.50 for a 5/8-inch meter; $7.75 for a 3/4-inch meter; $8.50 for a 1-inch meter; $11.45 for a 1 1/2-inch meter; $14.90 for a 2-inch meter; $32.10 for a 3-inch meter; $42.85 for a 4-inch meter; $70 for a 6-inch meter; and $94 for a 8-inch meter.
For monthly public fire protection charges for sewer-only utility customers, customers in 2022 will pay using the following schedule based on the size of the meter installed:
• Each customer will pay $5.05 for a 5/8-inch meter; $7.58 for a 3/4-inch meter; $12.63 for a 1-inch meter; $25.25 for a 1 1/2-inch meter; $40.40 for a 2-inch meter; $75.75 for a 3-inch meter; $126.25 for a 4-inch meter; $252.50 for a 6-inch meter; and $404 for a 8-inch meter.
Customers with a private fire hydrant in 2022 shall pay an annual private fire hydrant protection charge of $647.82.
Customers with a private fire sprinkler line in 2022 shall pay an annual private fire sprinkler line protection charge of $41.67 for a 1 1/2-inch connection; $71.93 for a 2-inch connection; $161.82 for a 3-inch connection; $287.78 for a 4-inch connection; $647.82 for a 6-inch connection; $1,150.47 for a 8-inch connection; $2,068.91 for a 10-inch connection; and $3,169.58 for a 12-inch connection.
GOSHEN SEWER UTILITY
As presented, metered customers under the new sewer utility plan will pay a monthly sewer usage charge in 2022 of $7.07.
For monthly sewer service charges, which are in addition to the monthly usage charges, metered customers in 2022 will pay using the following schedule based on the size of the meter installed:
• Each customer will pay $11.09 for a 5/8-inch meter; $14.04 for a 3/4-inch meter; $22.15 for a 1-inch meter; $46.55 for a 1 1/2-inch meter; $77.56 for a 2-inch meter; $173.59 for a 3-inch meter; $299.20 for a 4-inch meter; $675.94 for a 6-inch meter; and $1,201.18 for a 8-inch meter.
Customers receiving sewer services for an unmetered residential lot or unmetered residential building that has city water available shall pay a monthly sewer usage charge and service charge of $99.91 in 2022.
Customers receiving sewer services for an unmetered residential lot or unmetered residential building that does not have city water available shall pay a monthly sewer usage charge and service charge of $71.64 in 2022.
With their approval by the council on first reading Tuesday, the water and sewer ordinances will now move forward for consideration on second, final reading, likely during the council’s Nov. 16 meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, council members:
• Approved the 2022 compensation for elected officials, which includes a 3.5% cost-of-living increase included in the city’s 2022 budget. Under the approved ordinance, the mayor will received a bi-weekly salary of $3,793, or approximately $98,600 annually; the clerk-treasurer will receive a bi-weekly salary of $2,891, or approximately $75,100 annually; the city judge will receive a bi-weekly salary of $2,077, or approximately $54,000 annually; and city council members will receive bi-weekly salaries of $604, or approximately $15,700 annually.
• Approved a coordination contract with the Indiana Department of Transportation covering bidding, construction and funding for safety improvements at the Beaver Lane and Madison Street railroad crossings. Per the agreement, federal funds can cover 90 percent of all project costs, up to $1.13 million, while the city will fund the remaining costs of the project.
