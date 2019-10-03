GOSHEN — A kiosk has been placed at Goshen Hospital to help safely dispose of unused prescription and over-the-counter medications.
“We encourage everyone to dispose of their expired or unused medication and are pleased to provide a safe and convenient collection kiosk for our community,” said Goshen Health President and CEO Randy Christophel. “Excess prescription or over-the-counter drugs pose a significant health risk both to individuals in your home and to our environment. Our kiosk is a great option to reduce this risk.”
The MedSafe disposal box at Goshen Hospital is made of 14-gauge powder-coated stainless steel with a double-locked access door for security.
The kiosk meets all DEA regulations, providing a much-needed service to the community, according to officials at Goshen Health.
Among the acceptable items that can be dropped off are prescription medications, over-the-counter medications and liquid medication bottles, all in original packing if possible.
Items not accepted include illegal drugs, needles/syringes or sharp containers, medical devices, batteries, aerosol cans, inhalers, chemicals, mercury-containing devices, radio-pharmaceuticals and liquid antineoplastic agents.
The medication disposal kiosk is now available in Goshen Hospital’s main lobby. Other safe places to dispose of medication are the Goshen Police Department and Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
