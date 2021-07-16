NAPPANEE — On Friday, members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Nappanee added their finishing touches on colorful self-portraits under the guidance of long-time local artist Jeff Stillson.
The completed pieces are part of a month-long project that will help build the “This Is Me” Quilt Mural.
“This is now our fourth week – we do one session a week Friday afternoon, but we’ve been in the planning situation for two months,” Stillson said. “Every session we have anywhere between 7-14 kids.”
Students from Nappanee and surrounding communities took part in this new campaign partnership between The Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County. The partnership also has received grant assistance from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County to develop this pilot project starting this year.
“This project here at the Boys and Girls Club is to expand that reach to foster and inspire young minds, young artists, to bring out their inner art student, and celebrate who they are and connect it with all of our creativity, and what a better way to celebrate it in quilt mural form,” said Sonya Nash, Project Manager of the Quilt Garden and Mural, along the heritage trail Elkhart County Convention and Visitor Bureau said.
Stillson, who has painted most of the 23 Quilt Murals on display throughout Elkhart County, has been the lead instructor in the classes, working alongside art instructors from the Boys & Girls Club.
“The kids are excited to see their hard work and creativity come to life,” Stillson said. “It’s our hope that we can expand this project to Boys & Girls Club students throughout Elkhart County to build something that reflects the vibrancy of our youth.”
The 16 self-portraits completed in this pilot will be assembled into a larger display and, hopefully, joined with future self-portraits.
“I like how when you make a mistake you can turn it into something, not just a mistake,” said BGCN member Emma Byler, age 12, of Nappanee. “I like just drawing in pencil, most of the time just colored pencil or markers. Most of the time, I like to paint something unusual, like I just put colors on a page.”
There are 16 Quilt Gardens and 23 Quilt Murals available for viewing in six Elkhart County cities and towns, drawing thousands of residents and visitors to enjoy the beauty of art in flowers and murals.
