Preliminary plans for new housing development approved

NAPPANEE — A new 113 lot subdivision received preliminary approval at Monday’s Nappanee Council meeting.
The council, at its first in person meeting since March of last year, first approved an amendment to a zoning ordinance to rezone the housing development from R-1 to R-2. Zoning Administrator Don Lehman explained that Round Table Consortium is the owner of the development and when it was annexed into the city awhile back, it was zoned R-1.
Lehman said the developer is requesting the zoning change to R-2 because there may be some condominium duplexes.
Lehman also explained to the council that R-1 is the most restrictive zoning and requires a 15’ setback while R-2 is narrower with a setback of 5’ and can accommodate one or two family home.
New council member Ben Leavitt asked Harley Schwartz of Round Table Consortium if he knew the ratio of single family housing to duplexes and Schwartz responded at this time he didn’t know.
Lehman responded that based on what he knows of the market it would be more single family.
“It’s important to us to accommodate what the market needs and wants,” Schwartz said.
The council approved rezoning on first reading.
In a related matter, the council also approved the preliminary plat for the subdivision to be known as Cedar Cove. The housing development will be located north of the soccer complex, west of Ind. 19 and south of County Road 52.
Council Member David Kauffman confirmed that there are two entrances off County Road 52 and none off Ind. 19. Mayor Phil Jenkins said they were leaving options open for discussion for a future possible entrance from Ind. 19 but for now the only entrances are off Country Road 52.
Lehman also pointed out there’s a cul-de-sac that is 700’ long instead of the standard 500’ the ordinance allows, but he said the ordinance also allows the plan commission to approve that. He said in this development the lots are wider than the minimum 60’ required and there will also be additional fire hydrants.
Mayor Jenkins told the council there are several examples of subdivisions in town that have single family and duplex combinations.
Schwartz responded to Council Member Denny Miller’s question about whether the subdivision would be developed in phases by stating that it would.
Additional Rezoning Passed
The council also approved a rezoning ordinance for property on North Main Street –the former George’s Buildings. The request came from My Father’s Land, LLC and Thomas Mast. Lehman said even though a business was operated on the property the zoning was never changed from R-1 to B-2.
Mast now wants the zoning change. Lehman said both rezoning requests — this one and the one from Schwartz — were consistent with the comprehensive plan.
Amendment to the Salary Ordinance
Mayor Jenkins presented an amendment to the salary ordinance to reflect the reorganization in fire, EMS and planning. Mayor Jenkins said he looked at surrounding communities and similar sized communities for suggestions.
The Zoning Administrator is now City Planner with a proposed maximum annual salary of $74,515.82. The Police Chief amended to a maximum of $85,000, the fire chief to $83,700 and EMS Chief position removed and the assistant chief amended to$72,500.
The City Planner position, which will be filled by former council member Todd Nunemaker, will begin the end of June.
The council passed the ordinance on first reading.
KEDCO Presentation
Suzie Light, representing the Kosciusko County Economic Development Corporation, KEDCO appeared before the council and shared with them that KEDCO’s CEO Alan Tio is currently deployed. She is recently retired from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation and was visiting communities on behalf of Tio and KEDCO.
She said the organization has three initiatives it is focusing on — entrepreneurship, housing and talent.
“Specifically for you—we’re hosting elected officials roundtables and there’s another one on June 17,” she said, adding that there will be three more this year. “We want to help communities like Nappanee to understand how to position and strategize housing needs and opportunities.”
“It’s been amazing, the interest we’ve had from developers and community members,” she said, encouraging them to attend the virtual roundtables.
Mayor Jenkins said he’d pass along the information to the council members.
“Kosciusko County is one area we want to expand in for industry and housing,” and told Light.
Part of south east Nappanee is in Kosciusko County.
In other business
• Removed from the table an annexation resolution for Showalter annexation and then approved the resolution. Two lots surrounding the property of Showalter RV on US 6 East were being annexed.
• Heard the Redevelopment Commission is not seeking an additional levy. “In all the years we’ve never asked for an additional levy,” Executive Director Jeff Kitson said. “That’s huge for a community our size. Kudos to our redevelopment commission.”
• Heard the Elder Haus Senior Center van service restarted today and Mayor Jenkins said the senior center may be able to reopen July 6.
