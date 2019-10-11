GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board will be holding poll worker training for the Nov. 5 municipal general election on the following dates and times at the County Office Building, 117 N. Second St., Room 104 (sessions are job specific):
SUPERVISORS
• Oct. 22 —9 a.m.
• Oct. 30 — 6 p.m.
CLERKS
• This Thursday —2 p.m.
• Oct. 23 — 6 p.m.
• Oct. 29 —6 p.m.
FACILITATORS
• This Friday — 2 p.m.
• Oct. 22 — 6 p.m.
• Oct. 24 — 2 p.m.
COMBINED
• Oct. 26 — 1 p.m. This is specifically designed for those poll workers who will be at an understaffed vote center.
Because these classes are job specific, county election officials urge those who sign up to make sure they register for the correct class.
Anyone interested in working at a vote center should contact the Republican or Democratic parties:
For the Democratic Party, contact Chad Crabtree at 574-607-3241 or chad@alumni.iu.edu.
For the Republican Party, contact Dan Holtz at 574-238-6239 or danholtz@troyerproducts.com.
After contacting the appropriate political party, vote center board nembers are required to sign-up for training, as space is limited, county election officials said in a news release. Hands-on training will be included on the electronic poll-book. Call Voter Registration to sign up at 574-535-6770 or 574-535-6774, during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
According to information provided by election officials, per County Ordinance 2014-120, vote center board members are paid as follows:
• Supervisors — $150 plus $10 food allowance and $10 for attending training.
• Facilitators — $110 plus $10 food allowance and $10 for attending training. *Democrat facilitators who return to counting center with supervisors receive an additional $5.
• Clerks — $110 plus $10 food allowance and $10 for attending training.
Poll workers must attend and sign in at a training session, and work the full day at the polls on Election Day to receive the training allowance, election officials said.
