A Casper, Wyoming woman reported being battered in Goshen.
Goshen Police found the victim, 39, on Elkhart Road north of Chicago Ave. The victim reported to police that she had been battered by her boyfriend and complained of pain, but had no visible injuries.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
An 18-year-old female reported a case of sexual assault, by a known subject, which took place within the Goshen city limits. No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.
OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED
Several arrests and charges for operating while intoxicated were reported by Goshen Police.
Shayne Tibbs, 39, of Goshen, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, after a citizen reported him as being a possible intoxicated driver at 3:43 p.m. Saturday. Tibbs was transported to and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
Trevor Taylor, 27, of Elkhart, was arrested following a traffic stop near the intersection of Wilden Avenue and Sweetbriar Drive, at 3:01 a.m. Sunday, and later charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was then transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
Aaron Anglemyer, 35, of Goshen, was found sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle at 3:52 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of E. Monroe. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Laricsa Rodarte, 27, was charged with operating while intoxicated, following a traffic stop for a traffic infraction, near the intersection of Fifth and Clinton Streets, at 4:43 a.m. Sunday. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
HIT AND RUN
Daniela Troyer, 19, Goshen, reported being involved in an accident on Tuesday at College Avenue and 15th Street. Troya reported that the driver of the other vehicle provided a phone number but she has not been able to reach her, and it is unknown if the phone number is accurate.
