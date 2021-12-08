Police searching for missing Elkhart woman

ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is looking for help in finding a missing Elkhart woman.
Christina Maldonado Ramos, 48, with black hair and brown eyes, has not been seen since Nov. 28, according to an EPD news release. She and her vehicle were seen at a family gathering and not since then. She is 5’01” and approximately 230 lbs.
Her vehicle is a four door 2006 Gray Hummer H3, IN plate WLB283. Her last known address is in Elkhart.
If you have any information regarding Ms. Ramos or her vehicle please contact EPD at 574-295-7070.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.