Donald Eugene Barley was last seen at his residence at Cromwell in early September. If you have information as to his whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Christopher Francis at the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667.
Police says Cromwell man missing
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Bob Breniser, 97, Middlebury, passed on Thursday. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Funeral services will follow visitation beginning at 1 p.m., Monday also at the funeral home.
GOSHEN [mdash] Andrew J. Buller, 70, died at Goshen Hospital. Surviving are his wife, Brenda, children, Krista Buller, Heidi (Kevin) Gunn, two grandchildren, six siblings. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com
OSCEOLA [mdash] Michael J. Sweet, 83, Osceola, formerly of Elkhart, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Elkhart General Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- POLICE NEWS: Ulta, Meijer stores in Goshen robbed minutes apart
- Elkhart County health officer will leave post at end of year
- POLICE NEWS: 14-year-old girl struck by car
- Child predator arrested for probation violation
- DAVID SHRIBMAN: There will be no return to 'normal' in the United States
- POLICE NEWS: Oct. 1, 2021
- Pastor says Nappanee church will continue meeting after fire and will rebuild
- Suicide prevention program starts at Goshen Schools
- FOOD FIGHT: National supply chain issues, food shortages hit local schools
- 'You've got to find this lady': Good Samaritan, crash victim reunite
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.