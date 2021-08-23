GOSHEN — Two people were injured at 6:11 p.m. Friday when a pickup struck a utility pole along Pike Street and then careened into the wall and a window of the Wendy’s restaurant.
Goshen police reported Dylan Westbrook, 27, Goshen, told police he passed out while driving west on Pike Street and his vehicle struck a utility pole east of Huron Street, crossed Huron Street, struck the curb on the west side of Huron Street, then crossed the parking lot of Wendy’s on the east side of the building and hit the wall and window.
Police reported a trash can inside the restaurant was struck and pushed into a customer, Timothy Nafziger of Goshen. Nafziger had a red mark on his side and was cleared by paramedics at the scene.
Westbrook was taken by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of chest pain. Police said the driver was not intoxicated at the time of the crash. Police said there was an odor of alcohol at the scene, but that odor was caused by broken bottles in the back of the truck.
Police estimated that all damage from the crash ranged from $10,000 to $25,000, and as of Saturday the restaurant remained open.
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
Kyle Jones, Goshen, was arrested at his place of employment at 8:20 a.m., Friday, for an outstanding warrant for a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFT
- Billy Sweet, 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen, reported to police at 11:01 a.m. Friday that several firearms were stolen from his house during the past month.
- John Norris, 405 Maple Court, Goshen, reported to police at 1:38 p.m. Friday a theft from his residence.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
- A 30-year-old Goshen man reported at 3:12 p.m. Friday being a victim of domestic battery in the presence of a minor. He received minor injuries that did not require medical attention.
- Police were called to 1610 S. 19th Street, Goshen, at 12:42 p.m. Saturday in reference to a domestic violence allegation. At the scene Steve Kroeger, 37, who resides there, was arrested and charged with domestic battery, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. He was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
- A 25-year-old Marion woman reported at 6:07 a.m., Sunday, being in a domestic altercation at WalMart at 2304 Lincolnway East in Goshen. Following an investigation officers submitted a request for review of charges to the prosecutor’s office for domestic battery.
BATTERY
A 34-year-old Goshen woman reported at 10:39 p.m., Friday, that she was battered by a known male. The victim did not require medical attention and had a complaint of pain to the left side of her face.
OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED
- Jose Rodriguez Mayorga, 28, Goshen, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle with a prior conviction within seven years after he was found sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle, which was running and still in drive. Mr. Rodriguez Mayorga failed standard sobriety field tests but refused to submit to a certified test.
- On Saturday at 11:39 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Lincolnway East in Goshen. The driver, Aaron Kinieriem, 21, Goshen, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after submitting to a certified test that yielded a blood alcohol content of .115. He was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
- On Saturday at 3:27 a.m. a traffic stop was conducted in the 2400 block of Lincolnway East in Goshen. Juan Gaitan Soriano, 26, 1821 Tiffany Court, Goshen, was then arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was then transported to Goshen Hospital, test results pending.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
At 3:01 a.m. Saturday officers located damage to the door of Fast Food Mart 66, 224 N. Main St. in Goshen, in an attempted burglary. The owner was notified.
FRAUD
Joselyn Guevara and Anthony Ramirez, Goshen, called in at 1:03 p.m., Saturday, to report a fraud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.