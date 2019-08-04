POLICE NEWS: South Bend woman injured in crash

A South Bend woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash near Elkhart Saturday.
A van driven by Lori Hart, 65, changed lanes on U.S. 20, then left the highway and rolled over near Ind. 19 around 4 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Hart was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for a possible concussion and other injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Miriam Oliver, 51, 419 Arbor Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting arrest after police said she drove a vehicle off the road at Elkhart and Greene roads and it became disabled on railroad tracks there around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.
• Gennesis Villatoro Rivera, 19, 2111 Mather Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Bashor Road around 3:40 a.m. Saturday. A 14-year-old juvenile was also arrested on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol. Villatoro Rivera was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court. The juvenile was released to a parent with a citation to appear in court.
• Charles Miller, 63, 123 Blackport Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of a synthetic substance following a traffic stop at East Madison and 11th streets around 11 p.m. Friday.
• Lexus Ebey, 22, Cromwell, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 1:50 p.m. Friday. Ebey was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Jose Gonzalez, 25, 2112 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:21 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Two South Bend women were arrested by Goshen police during a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and West Pike Street at 11:37 a.m. Saturday. According to police, the driver of the vehicle, Jennifer Scott, 38, 5107 Walden Court, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Her passenger, Michelle Balentine, 37, 7019 Albert Ave., had a warrant our for her arrest through Elkhart County, and was in possession of meth, drug paraphernalia and cocaine, according to the police report. Both women were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Joel Rodriguez, 37, 913 S. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Seventh Street on a charge of public intoxicated. Officers were called to the area due to report of a fight. Rodriguez had reportedly assaulted a 53-year-old Goshen man who suffered minor cuts and bruising to his face. He did not need medical attention. Police said they discovered Rodriguez had been drinking and arrested him.
• Hector Rodriguez, 33, 1701 Weaver Woods Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 5:02 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic battery. The victim had scrapes and abrasions that did not require medical treatment, police said. Rodriguez was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Christopher Frizsell, 35, 2811 Nordholme Ave., Fort Wayne, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:18 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Frizsell was stopped at Lincoln Avenue and Silverwood Lane for speeding, police said. He was reportedly found to be intoxicated and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Christopher Miller, 22, 69025 Ind. 13, Millersburg, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Miller was stopped in the 1800 block of Elkhart Road for traveling left of center, police reported. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Landon Troyer, 22, 1505 Locust St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 2:25 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. According to police, Troyer's vehicle was stopped at Main and West Pike streets for a traffic violation. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
PURSUIT INJURY
A Wolcottville man was injured during a police pursuit in LaGrange County last week and could face criminal charges.
Benjamin Ray Hovis allegedly fled police as they tried to stop the motorcycle he was driving at Ind. 9 and U.S. 20 in LaGrange around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, LaGrange County police said in a news release.
Hovis led police on a pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 mph on Ind. 9 with Hovis at times driving in the opposite lane, police said. Officers ended the pursuit and followed at "a safe distance."
When he reached a curve, Hovis lost control and crashed, and he was thrown from the motorcycle, police said. He was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital and then transferred to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne to receive treatment for his injuries.
Police said they will file a report with the LaGrange County Prosecutor's Office to consider charges against Hovis.
THEFTS
• Martin Wade, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle was stolen from the 100 block of Cottage Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Friday.
• William Gould, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of a bicycle from a home, 1775 Westplains Drive, around 2 p.m. Friday.
• Chayse Ratliff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:32 p.m. Saturday money was stolen by someone she knows at 2811 Woodmere Lane.
FRAUD
A 17-year-old boy reported to Goshen police a case of fraud to his bank card Friday.
ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING
A juvenile reported to Goshen police an attempted kidnapping in the 2300 block of East Lincoln Ave. at 11:53 a.m. Saturday.
BATTERY
A 20-year-old Goshen man reported to Goshen police at 10:04 p.m. Saturday he was battered by a person he did not know while working at Wendy's, 900 W. Pike St. The man declined medical treatment.
