CRASH REPORTS
• A Howe woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:28 a.m.
Wednesday near Middlebury. According to Elkhart County police, Jeryl Miller, 16, of Goshen, was driving his vehicle north on C.R. 35 when he attempted to turn west onto C.R. 20 and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading south on C.R. 35, resulting in a collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Mindy Smith, 52, of Howe, complained of chest and neck pain as a result of the collision and was transported to Parkview Hospital LaGrange for treatment. Miller, who was uninjured, was cited for a learner permit violation and failure to yield the right of way.
• Jeremy Holley, of Goshen, filed a report with Goshen police at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday indicating that his vehicle had been struck by some type of motorcycle while parked unoccupied in the 100 block of Beaver Lane at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday. He advised that he did not notice that his vehicle had been damaged until arriving home from the store Tuesday afternoon.
THEFT REPORTS
• A representative of Byron’s Car Care, 1502 Virginia St., filed a report with Goshen police at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday indicating that catalytic converters had been stolen from four vehicles at the property sometime during the overnight hours.
• A representative of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, filed a report with Goshen police at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shoplifting incident that occurred at the store on Sept. 21.
• Eric Lambright filed a report with Elkhart County police at 1:18 p.m. Monday indicating that a Morell red dice archery target was stolen from 15084 Ind. 120, Bristol, sometime between 7 a.m. and noon Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• A representative of Hostetler Askew Door, 2331 Eisenhower Drive North, told Goshen police he discovered someone had damaged one of the company’s vehicles while attempting to steal a catalytic converter at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday.
• Robin Stickler, of Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered the tires on her vehicle had been damaged while the vehicle was parked in the 2300 block of West Wilden Avenue at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday.
• Christina Riffle, 908 Lynwood Drive, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered someone had damaged her residence at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday.
