LAGRANGE — A New Jersey man died while rescue workers attempted to extract him from the cab of his semi-trailer Thursday evening following a crash with another semi on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County.
At about 8:45 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post responded to a crash involving two commercial vehicles on I-90 near the 116 mile marker. Troopers found an orange 2011 Freightliner straight truck crashed into the rear of a white 2020 Freightliner semi-trailer in the westbound lanes of I-90, according to an ISP news release.
Due to the extensive frontal damage to the straight truck, that driver, David Sabanadze, 40, of Elmwood Parks, New Jersey, was trapped and unable to be extracted for an extended period of time, the report stated. Sabanadze succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaGrange County coroner.
The driver of the lead semi, John Hairston, 55, of Tennessee, did not appear injured, but was transported via ambulance to Parkview LaGrange hospital for medical evaluation.
Trooper Zach Mackenzie’s preliminary crash investigation found that at the time of the crash there was traffic backup in the westbound lanes due to a lane closure ahead at the 114 mile marker. Hairston’s semi was stopped in the right lane at the back of the traffic back up.
For an unknown reason, Sabanadze failed to stop his straight truck or take evasive action, impacting the rear of Hairston’s semi-trailer at full speed, the release said.
Mackenzie’s reported noted that witness statements provided at the scene stated that Sabanadze’s truck did not utilize the brakes prior to striking the semi-trailer, and there were no skid marks located at the scene of the crash. Sabanadze was not wearing a seatbelt.
Unsafe speed and following to closely were noted as contributing factors in the crash, according to the release. At this time it is not know what may have contributed to this crash.
The crash remains active investigation by the ISP and the LaGrange County Coroner’s Office.
COUNTERFEIT BILLS
Zach Parr, manager of Lassus Store in Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday at 5:46 a.m. that a customer had attempted to pay for merchandise with counterfeit bills.
BATTERY
William Rolon Rosado, 26, reported to Goshen police Thursday at 6:02 a.m. being battered by someone he knows at 209 N. Chicago Ave. He sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Goshen police responded to a request for a welfare check Thursday at 4:34 p.m. at an address in the 1000 block of Beaver Lane, and found Jeanne Sharpe, 79, deceased in the residence. No suspicious circumstances were observed and her death appears to be of natural causes, police stated in their report.
VEHICLE STRUCK
Elaine Ireland, 44, Goshen, reported to police on Thursday at 5:01 a.m. that her vehicle had been hit and the other driver left the scene without providing any information.
ARREST
Christina Sowders, 36, homeless, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Thursday and charged with resisting law enforcement. Police were called to the 400 block of E. Lincoln Ave. in reference to Sowders reportedly banging on a door and demanding to be let it. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
