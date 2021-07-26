A Goshen woman was injured when she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle on C.R. 15, one mile west of Goshen, at 10:19 a.m. Saturday.
According to Elkhart County police, Martin Marquez, 66, of Elkhart, was driving his vehicle east on C.R. 45 and failed to stop for the C.R. 15 stop sign. Marquez reportedly entered the intersection and collided with a bicyclist who was traveling south on C.R. 15. The bicyclist, Johanna Dimos, 36, of Goshen, was transported to Memorial Hospital by ambulance for treatment of head and other injuries. Marquez was cited for disregarding a stop sign.
CRASH REPORTS
• Five people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:46 p.m. Friday near Syracuse. According to Elkhart County police, Carson Speybroeck, 18, of Syracuse, was driving his vehicle north on Ind. 13, just south of U.S. 6, when he reportedly rear-ended a second vehicle traveling north on Ind. 13 in front of him. The driver of the second vehicle, Jerry Yoder, 33, of Syracuse, suffered foot pain as a result of the crash. Four passengers in Yoder’s vehicle, all of Syracuse, were also injured. They included: Renita Yoder, 32, who complained of head and neck pain; Carter Yoder, 8, who suffered minor cuts to the face and arms; Olivia Yoder, 14, who suffered head and neck injuries; and Brooklyn Yoder, 10, who complained of head and neck pain. Yoder and his four passengers were all transported via MedFlight to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment of their injuries. Speybroeck was uninjured.
ARREST REPORTS
• Megan Devreese, 36, 24310 Greenbrier Lane, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Main and Clinton streets at 8:05 p.m. Friday. She was released pending a court date.
• Aaron Fodroci, 33, 68 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 1:09 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Ezra C. Hendrickson, 27, 24307 C.R. 16, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Elkhart Road at 2:58 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.
THEFT REPORTS
• Hussam Mashour, Goshen, told Goshen police a bicycle was stolen while parked at 138 Watertower Ct. at 2:58 p.m. Friday.
• James Godshall, 313 E. Jefferson St., Goshen, told Goshen police two packages were stolen from his front porch at 6:25 p.m. Friday.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Molly Livengood, Goshen, told Goshen police she noticed fraudulent activity on her credit card at 11:36 a.m. Friday.
• Mary Roberts, Goshen, told Goshen police she realized she was the victim of a telephone scam at 2:47 p.m. Friday.
CHILD SOLICITATION REPORT
Goshen Police were dispatched to Brookside Manor in response to reports of a suspicious vehicle. A 13-year-old female reported being offered funds in exchange for services — an investigation continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.