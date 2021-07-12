OWI/NEVER LICENSED
Julio Diaz Gomez, 27, of 1008 Zollinger Road, Goshen, was arrested for operating while intoxicated and driving while never licensed after a traffic stop was initiated at approximately 8:05 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Zollinger Road. Diaz Gomez was transported to the Elkhart County Jail. A report was completed.
DOMESTIC BATTERY ON A PREGNANT WOMAN
Goshen Police were dispatched at approximately 8:18 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Post Court in reference to a physical altercation that occurred. The suspect, Michael Becker, 23, 180 Post Court, was arrested on a traffic stop near the intersection of Bashor Road and Greene Road for domestic battery on a pregnant woman. The victim, a pregnant 22 year old female, reported that she was shoved to the ground causing injuries. The victim received injuries resulting in redness, bruising and a knot on her right forearm. Becker was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. A report was completed.
SHOPLIFITING / RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT / POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA / POSSESSION OF ELECTRONIC CIGARETTE
Officers were called to 4522 Elkhart Rd in reference to a shoplifting call at approximately 3:54 p.m. Saturday. A 16 year-old-male was found to be the accused and arrested for shoplifting, resisting law enforcement, and possession of marijuana. Elkhart County Juvenile Detention center was contacted and the juvenile was released to his guardian with a pending court date. A report was taken.
POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE SUBSTANCE / POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
A traffic stop was conducted at approximately 5:38 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of N. 5th Street and Oakridge Avenue for an equipment violation and expired plates. A male was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine and a controlled substance. An investigation is ongoing. A report was completed.
VANDALISM
Stephanie Long, 38, of Goshen, reported to police that a known male subject vandalized the steps of her residence in the 500 block of Dewey Ave. in Goshen at approximately 8:10 p.m. Saturday. A report was taken.
OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED
Melissa Payne, 42, of 270 Buckeye Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, was the driver of a vehicle stopped by officers for multiple infractions at approximately 3:34 a.m. on Sunday in the area of 2012 Lincolnway in Goshen. Payne displayed indicators of intoxication and failed standard field sobriety tests. Payne provided a preliminary breath sample of .185 BAC, and submitted to a certified chemical test. The results of the test are pending, and Ms. Payne was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. A report was completed.
RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Goshen Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a class B motor driven cycle in the area of Us Highway 33 and County Road 13, for a traffic violation. Tyler Soultz, a 26, of 309 Mossberg Lane in Goshen, failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit into Elkhart at approximately 5:20 a.m. Sunday. Mr. Soultz dropped his motor-driven cycle, fled on foot and was apprehended behind a residence. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail and a report was completed.
ARREST REPORTS
• Julio Lopez-Hernandez, 48, 312 N. Second St., Apt. 2, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of West Lincoln Avenue and South Greene Road at 8:22 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Lizbeth Castillo, 18, 816 S. 13th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement and two active juvenile warrants out of Elkhart Juvenile Court after officers were dispatched to 807 S. 14th St. at 11:33 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a woman looking into parked cars in the area.
THEFT REPORTS
• Stephanie Cleveland, Milford, told Goshen police she was robbed while at Oakridge Cemetery, 427 N. First St., at 8:49 a.m. Friday.
• Julie Bruder, 206 Dewey Ave., Goshen, filed a report with Goshen police at 10:52 a.m. Friday indicating her bicycle was stolen from off of her front porch during the overnight hours.
• Elizabeth Flores-Sanchez, Goshen, told Goshen police a house she was watching while her in-laws were on vacation, located at 1106 S. 13th St., was burglarized sometime between Wednesday and Friday. Several items, including two vehicles, were stolen from the property.
- Jeffrey Sanders, 64, Elkhart, reported his license plate to his vehicle was stolen while it was in the area of 1502 Virginia St. Goshen at approximately 1:35 p.m. A case report was taken.
- Jose Medina, 43, Goshen, reported to police that his lug nuts were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked near the 1000 block of East Colorado Street at approximately 7:32 p.m Saturday. A report was completed.
