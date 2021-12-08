CRASH REPORTS
• Sharon Swinehart, Goshen, told Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while stopped in traffic in the 100 block of Pike Street at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
• Leonard Wilson, 2616 Violet Road, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered someone had crashed their vehicle on his property and left it abandoned at 8:53 p.m. Tuesday.
ARREST REPORTS
• Billy Day, 1914 Elkhart Road, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of domestic battery, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement while at his home at 1:06 a.m. Sunday. He was booked into the county jail.
THEFT REPORTS
• Tiffany Miles, Goshen, told Goshen police someone stole items from out of her vehicle while it was parked at 417 Arbor Court at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday.
• Debra Phillips, Elkhart, told Goshen police her purse was stolen from out of her vehicle while it was parked at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday.
• Kloee Fitch told Goshen police she discovered a handgun had been stolen from a property at 304 E. Lincoln Ave. at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday.
• Patti Buffkin, Goshen, told Goshen police her purse was stolen from out of her vehicle while it was parked at 2506 Industrial Park Drive at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday.
• Shay Wise, Goshen, told Goshen police her purse was stolen from out of her vehicle while it was parked at 703 Kercher Road at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday.
• Sallie Goppert, New Paris, told Goshen police she discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from out of her company truck while it was parked at 2910 Elkhart Road at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday.
• Isaac Sensenig, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from out of his vehicle while it was parked at Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St., at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday.
• Chad Coleman, security for Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St., told Goshen police three students reported discovering the catalytic converters had been stolen from out of their vehicles while they were parked at the college at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• An employee of Hostetler & Askew Door, 2331 Eisenhower Drive North, told Goshen police he noticed one of the company’s vehicles had been damaged at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday.
• Jacob Wagers, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered someone had damaged his vehicle while it was parked at 621 1/2 N. Third St. at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday.
