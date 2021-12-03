CRASH REPORTS
• A Wolcottville woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:20 p.m. Thursday while in the area of U.S. 20 and C.R. 300 E. According to LaGrange County police, Anna Rodenbeck, 4590 N. 700 E., Kendallville, was driving her vehicle east on U.S. 20 behind a second vehicle when she attempted to pass the vehicle on the right, telling police she saw the vehicle’s left turn signal activated. The driver of the second vehicle, Joie Dameron, 6885 E. 700 S., Wolcottville, told police she had activated her right turn signal and was attempting to turn right at the time Rodenbeck began passing her, resulting in a collision. Dameron complained of neck pain as a result of the crash and was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for treatment. Rodenbeck was uninjured.
• Tesfanesh Baylis, 18, Middlebury, told Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while she was at the intersection of North Third Street and West Pike Street at 10:25 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle then left the scene prior to police arrival and without exchanging information.
ARREST REPORTS
• Joel Pedraza, 22, 333. W. Hubbard Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and driving while never having obtained a driver’s license following an attempted traffic stop at 10:38 p.m. Thursday. According to police, officers attempted to stop Pedraza near the intersection of Benham and Wagner Avenues when Pedraza refused to stop and fled the scene, accelerating to a high rate of speed into downtown Elkhart. While fleeing, Pedraza reportedly struck a parked vehicle that was pushed into another parked vehicle. Pedraza then fled on foot and was caught at the intersection of Pottawatomi Drive and Main Street. Pedraza reportedly received facial injuries from striking the windshield of his vehicle and was transported to the emergency room where he was treated and later released. He was booked into the county jail.
• Ateenya Matthews, 27, 323 Rattington Circle, Warsaw, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at 2304 Lincolnway East at 4:46 p.m. Thursday. She was booked into the county jail.
• Claudia Marin, 33, 16308 C.R. 38, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, driving with a suspended driver’s license and for an active Noble County warrant following a traffic stop in the area of West Pike Street and North Riverside Boulevard at 1:38 a.m. Friday. She was booked into the county jail.
THEFT REPORTS
• Alec Hall, Syracuse, told Goshen police he discovered an RV had been stolen from the property of Forest River, 2020 Century Drive, Goshen, at 9:21 a.m. Thursday.
• A 78-year-old Goshen man filed a report with Goshen police at 1:57 p.m. Thursday indicating his bicycle had been stolen while at 1710 Coventry Drive, Goshen, at some point during the early morning hours.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Edgardo Rosa, 2720 Pine Manor Ave., Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered someone had caused damage to his property at 8:06 a.m. Thursday.
