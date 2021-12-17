ELKHART — A Bristol woman has died following injuries she sustained during a three-vehicle crash Dec. 11.
Rita Light, 71, died at 5:49 p.m., Thursday, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office news release, which also confirmed her death was due to injuries from the crash.
The crash took place at 1:02 p.m. at C.R. 17 and Farmwood Drive, east of Elkhart. Brennon Norman, 19, of Elkhart, was the driver of another vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kalvin Dobbs, 26, of Carmel, was the driver of the third vehicle and was not injured, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation.
THEFT REPORTS
• An employee of Hoosier Hardwood Floors, 2114 Elkhart Road, told Goshen police he discovered two catalytic converters had been stolen from vehicles on the property at 8:48 a.m. Thursday. He indicated he believed they were stolen sometime Wednesday night.
• Goshen police were dispatched to 514 W. Lincoln Ave. at 7:32 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of several vehicles in the area that had been damaged and had items stolen from out of the vehicles.
• Bradley Henderson told Elkhart County police he discovered someone had stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of a business at 57057 Ind. 15 at 12:22 p.m. Thursday.
• Celia Wiard told Elkhart County police her black 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was stolen from the parking lot at 50980 Ind. 13, Middlebury, at around 9 p.m. Thursday.
BATTERY REPORTS
• Elkhart County police received a report that a 16-year-old boy had battered a 15-year-old boy while at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center, 26861 C.R. 26, at 4:34 p.m. Thursday.
