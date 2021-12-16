ARREST REPORTS
• Jessica Scarbro, 32, 20292 U.S. 6, Milford, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at the intersection of Dierdorff and Kercher roads at 6:56 a.m. Wednesday. She was released pending a court date.
CRASH REPORTS
• Elizabeth Richardson, Goshen, told Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at 415 W. Pike St. at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
THEFT REPORTS
• Tyler Burkholder, Goshen, told Elkhart County police someone broke into his residence in the 57000 block of C.R. 23 and stole four firearms sometime between 4:09 and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Yolanda Marrero, Elkhart, told Goshen police she discovered someone used her Social Security information to gain employment at a Goshen business at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday.
