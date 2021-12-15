ARREST REPORTS
• Felicia Ward, 30, 19014 C.R. 46, New Paris, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana and outstanding Elkhart County warrants following a traffic stop at the intersection of Third and Jefferson streets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. She was booked into the county jail.
• Amber Parrish, 23, 2646 Alpine Fir Lane, Apt. 7F, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday. She was released pending a court date.
CRASH REPORTS
• Rachel Stringfellow, Goshen, told Goshen police she was rear-ended by a two-door burgundy pickup truck while stopped for a red light near the intersection of Ind. 15 and U.S. 33 at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday. She advised that the pickup truck did pull over after the accident, but then left the scene moments later without exchanging information and prior to police arrival.
THEFT REPORTS
• Heriberto Gonzalez, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered a package that had been delivered to his home had been stolen from off of his porch at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday.
• Kristen Patrick, Elkhart, told Goshen police someone broke a window on her locked vehicle and stole items from out of the vehicle while it was parked in the 100 block of South Main Street at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday.
• Phillip Wolf, LaGrange, told LaGrange County police his property was burglarized sometime between Dec. 8 and Tuesday. He reported multiple items stolen, including hand tools, battery-powered tools, firearms and a television. He also reported damage to a gate on the property.
FRAUD REPORTS
• James Bowens, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered someone has been using his identity at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday.
