ARREST REPORTS
• Rafael Charles, 50, 24476 Reiner Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street at 4:48 a.m. Monday. He was released pending a court date.
THEFT REPORTS
• An employee of Concord Cars, 23119 U.S. 33, Elkhart, told Goshen police a vehicle which was scheduled to be delivered to the dealership Dec. 7 had not been received as of 9 a.m. Monday.
• A 15-year-old Goshen boy told Goshen police his property was stolen from out of his locker at Planet Fitness, 2616 Peddlers Village Road, at 8:27 p.m. Monday.
• Goshen police were dispatched to the Lassus gas station, 1001 W. Pike St., at 9:59 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a white male who took candy from the property without paying.
• Goshen police received a report at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday indicating two instances of shoplifting that occurred at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, on Dec. 3 and Dec. 5.
• Gabriel Soriano, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered a package that had been delivered to his residence had been tampered with and $100 worth of merchandise removed from the package at 6:26 a.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Gene Desonia, Fort Wayne, told Goshen police he discovered someone is using his identifying information for employment in Goshen at 11:48 a.m. Monday.
