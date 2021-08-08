ARREST REPORTS
• Eviute Rodriguez Santiago, 23, 509 N. Arbutus St., Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and an active warrant following a traffic stop at the intersection of Wilden Avenue and Greene Road at 5:52 p.m. Friday. Rodriguez Santiago was booked into the county jail.
• Abrahan Ramirez Temaj, 39, 5518 Chase Ct., West Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while never having received a license following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Lincolnway East at 11:36 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Amber Garhart, 38, 118 Huron St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic near the intersection of Lincolnway East and Monroe Street at 2:33 a.m. Saturday. She was booked into the county jail.
- Officers were called to Taco Bell, 4510 Elkhart Road, at 1:57 a.m. Sunday, in reference to an intoxicated driver who left the scene of an accident. Following a subsequent traffic stop, John Silva, 47, of Elkhart, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident and was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Jessica Langdon, 31, of Goshen, was charged with driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:47 a.m. Sunday. She was arrested and transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFT REPORTS
Goshen police were dispatched to 3938 Midway Road at 2:43 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of theft. A 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were subsequently arrested and transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
- Kaitlyn Vincent, 209 Tanglewood Drive, Goshen, told Goshen police someone broke into her apartment and stole various items at 7:37 p.m. Friday.
- A 16-year-old Goshen boy told Goshen police someone stole his cell phone while he was at the intersection of North Cottage Avenue and Bridge Street at 8:01 p.m. Friday.
• Dennis Wright, of Goshen, reported a theft from his residence at 108 S. 29th St. at 8:25 a.m. Saturday.
• A representative of Unique Property reported the theft of household items from a rental property at 1015 S. 16th St. in Goshen at 1 p.m. Saturday.
• A juvenile employee at Hacienda, 618 W. Lincoln Ave., reported his bicycle had been stolen while he was at work by an unknown individual.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Cecil Bontrager, Goshen, told Goshen police he noticed someone had made unauthorized purchases with his debit card at 2:35 p.m. Friday. He noted that the card had recently been stolen for his vehicle.
ARSON REPORTS
• Goshen police and firefighters were dispatched to a house fire at 603 N. Seventh St. at 6:32 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of possible arson. The fire was contained to the basement of the house and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Goshen police received a report of graffiti on the pedestrian underpass at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., at 7:25 a.m. Friday.
PUBLIC NUDITY
• Donald Phillips, 30, 416 N. Main St., was arrested and charged with public indecency after officers found him swimming naked in a pond at Shankin Park. He was transported to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department for incarceration.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
• Officers were dispatched to 1507 Westmoor Pkwy., at 7:14 p.m. Saturday, in reference to a domestic battery situation where two parties claimed to have been battered by each other. Both sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention. At that same location, at 9:33 p.m., Elsa Sanchez Cruz, 49, reported a domestic battery which had occurred on May 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.