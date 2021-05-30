POSSIBLE BATTERY
Police were dispatched to the 17000 Block of SR 4 in Goshen, at 3:14 a.m. on Sunday, in reference to a female that was passed out in her vehicle. During the investigation police were advised of a possible battery that occurred in the 100 Block of Blackport Dr. A report was taken.
THEFT/TRESSPASS WARNING
Cory Filson, 38, of Elkhart, was arrested for theft after officers responded to 4522 Elkhart Rd at 2:21 p.m. on Saturday, in reference to a shoplifting call. Cory was given a trespass warning and transported to the Elkhart County Jail where he was incarcerated. A report was taken.
OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED/REFUSAL
Adam Grenert, 40-year-old male, residing at 28998 Danielson Drive, in Elkhart, was stopped by police near the intersection of County Road 28 and County Road 17 as 5:56 a.m. on Saturday for multiple traffic violations. Grenert was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol but refused to complete any testing. A blood search warrant was obtained and executed at Goshen General Hospital. He was transported to and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. A report was completed.
DOMESTIC BATTERY IN THE PRESENSE OF A MINOR
Goshen Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Alpine Fir Lane 12:16 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a physical altercation that took place.
After further investigation, a 20-year-old male, of Goshen, and a 20-year-old female, of Elkhart, both reported that they were battered. Both parties involved had minor visible injuries and a complaint of pain. Both refused medical attention.
DCS was contacted in regards to the physical altercation. Charges will be sent to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review. A report was completed.
