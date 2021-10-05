An Elkhart man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm following a two-day jury trial back in May.
The sentencing of Lawrence Hansford, 45, Elkhart, by United States District Court Judge Damon Leichty was announced Tuesday by Acting United States Attorney Tina Nommay.
Hansford was sentenced to 216 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release.
According to documents in this case, in February of 2020, Hansford held several people hostage with a machete. When law enforcement responded, Hansford went inside his camper and put the machete next to a 12-gauge shotgun. Law enforcement found both the 12-gauge shotgun and the machete in Hansford’s camper, the documents state.
Hansford’s prior convictions include battery resulting in bodily injury, second degree assault, burglary and dealing methamphetamine.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the St. Joseph County Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States attorneys Jerome McKeever and Kimberly Schultz.
CRASH REPORTS
• Jakario Gonsalves, Goshen, told Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked in the 1400 block of South 16th Street sometime between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.
• Ausencio Bonilla, Goshen, told Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at 2304 Lincolnway East at around 5 p.m. Saturday. He noted that the driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
• A LaGrange woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday. According to Elkhart County police, Deisy Munoz, 19, LaGrange, was stopped in the southbound lane on C.R. 17, just south of C.R. 10, when she was rear-ended by a second vehicle that had been following too closely to avoid a collision. Munoz was transported to Elkhart General Hospital via ambulance for treatment of head and back pain resulting from the crash. The driver of the second vehicle, Luis Depaz, 19, of Bristol, who was uninjured, was cited for operating a vehicle while never having received a driver’s license and following too closely.
ARREST REPORTS
• Fernando Quevedo. 19, 1319 Sweet Clover Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 700 block of Logan Street at 9:43 p.m. Monday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Ari Lara, 20, 420 Johnston St., Apt. 3, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Elkhart Road at 11:04 p.m. Monday. He was released pending a court date.
• A 17-year-old Goshen boy was arrested by Goshen police on charges of intimidation and being incorrigible while at 281 Winchester Trail at 11:34 a.m. Monday. He was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Katherine Banda, of Goshen, filed a report with Elkhart County police at 3:21 p.m. Saturday indicating she discovered she had been the victim of fraudulent activity sometime between 9 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.
THEFT REPORTS
• Dana Labar, an employee of Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, Goshen, told Elkhart County police a juvenile at the home stole her vehicle at around 2:50 p.m. Monday. Labar also reported that the juvenile, while fleeing in the vehicle, struck another vehicle on C.R. 15, resulting in a hit and run.
• Gavin Metzger, 53586 C.R. 27, Bristol, told Elkhart County police his 2021 white Wolf moped was stolen from his property sometime between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Judith Beachy, 70959 C.R. 11, Nappanee, filed a report with Elkhart County police at 9:38 a.m. Monday indicating she discovered someone had damaged her mailbox sometime between Sept. 13 and Saturday.
