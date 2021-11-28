An Goshen woman has been arrested following a domestic battery incident Saturday afternoon.
At 4:23 p.m. Goshen police responded to a reported physical altercation inside of a parked vehicle at 4024 Elkhart Road. At the scene, John Tarwacki, 44, of Elkhart, reportedly had gotten into an argument with his wife, during which she physically struck and caused him pain. Bobbi Tarwacki was then charged with domestic battery and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
In another Saturday domestic battery incident, a nurse at Goshen hospital reported at 5:12 p.m. that a patient had checked into the hospital with injuries sustained from an ex-spouse, with minor injuries to her face and soreness to her chest from injuries she had sustained a week earlier.
VEHICLE FIRE
Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of E. Monroe St. in reference to a vehicle fire.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/BURGLARY
Cody Hiatt, 20, of Goshen, reported at 5:47 p.m. that he thought someone had entered his residence in the area of Brookside Manor while he was not staying there. Damage was reported to the interior of the residence and items were taken.
ARRESTS
● Mary Manzano, 41, Elkhart, was arrested for and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and competing in a speed contest at 4:01 a.m., Sunday, on Elkhart Road near Greene Road. Manzano completed field sobriety tests and submitted to a certified blood draw, with pending results. She was then incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
● At 9:53 p.m., Saturday, Goshen police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Rieth Road and Elkhart Road, resulting in the driver leading police on a pursuit. The driver was later identified at Jorge Issac Amezquita, 24, of Elkhart. Amezquita was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement in a motor vehicle and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
DOG BITE
Police were dispatched at 2:49 p.m., Sunday, to Goshen Hospital regarding a dog bite that occurred in the 3000 block of Main St. A 16-year-old had been taken to the hospital for numerous puncture wounds on her right should, caused by dog teeth.
