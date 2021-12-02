A Goshen man has been charged with operating while intoxicated following a an incident Wednesday.
Police responded at 2:59 p.m. to OmniSource, 812 Logan Street, in reference to a person there to drop off items and possibly being intoxicated. Jeffrey Holdread, 56, 807 Middlebury Street, was then arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, after having failed a field sobriety test and submitted to certified chemical with result of 0.094 BrAC.
He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
Officers were called at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of N. First St, in reference to sounds of gunfire. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate any indication that a weapon had been fired.
BURGLARY
Riley Hughes, of Goshen, reported at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday that his garage, located at 312 E. Monroe St. had been broken into and several items were taken.
