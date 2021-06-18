Pokeweed rises above the crops

A few years ago, my friend Bert Egging brought a huge ball of roots into my office, probably weighing in around 15 pounds.
After dropping this object on my desk, Bert asked with a slight grin if I could identify it for him. I could tell by his demeanor, and the fact he had cut the top off the plant, that he already knew what it was, and he was getting some joy by testing me!
The weed Bert shared with me was American pokeweed, which is also known by the names Common Pokeweed, Garnet, Pidgeon Berry, Poke, and Pokeberry. As you drive around the county this week, you can see it towering above the corn and soybeans in many fields, often in multi-stemmed clumps.
Pokeweed is a native herbaceous perennial that may grow 4 to 10 feet high. It is an aggressive plant that self-seeds easily and can become weedy. The plant grows easily in average, medium moisture, well-drained soils in full sun to fairly heavy shade. It prefers consistently moist soils but will tolerate short periods of drought.
The leaves are bright green, give off an unpleasant aroma when crushed and the stems are attractive reddish-purple color. White blooms first mature in early summer and continue into early fall. Dark blue-black, purple berries mature in the late summer to fall and attract birds.
In fact, birds are the main culprit in spreading the weed to new areas. Native Americans used the berry juice to make a red stain to decorate, among other things, their horses. The berries can stain soybeans and lead to docking at marketing time.
The plant has a thick fleshy taproot, which stores a lot of energy and makes the plant difficult to control. Since pokeweed is a perennial, a single herbicide application will usually not provide acceptable control. The strategy should use tillage or a burndown herbicide application in conservation tillage, as well as preemergence and postemergence herbicide applications.
This plant has been able to adapt well to no-till and reduced-till systems, and is commonly found in fence rows, and other fallow areas. A good control strategy includes treating these areas so there is less chance of it moving into fields.
In non-crop areas, apply glyphosate in combination with 2,4-D ester. Fall is a good time to treat fallow areas as well as fields, late September or early October when plants are 8 to 24 inches tall, but before frost.
In corn, glyphosate (glyphosate-resistant corn) applied postemergence or as a spot treatment when plants are at least 8 inches tall will control or suppress pokeweed. Make a second application if necessary. Other effective postemergence treatments include NorthStar, Yukon, mesotrione, dicamba (1 pt/A), or Status (5 oz/A). Apply when plants are less than 12 inches tall. Many of our plants are well beyond that height now.
The most effective postemergence options in soybeans include glyphosate (Roundup Ready soybeans), and mixtures of glyphosate with dicamba (Xtend soybeans) or 2,4-D (Enlist soybeans) applied when plants are at least 8 inches tall and preferably considerably larger.
Control will be reduced where applied to very small plants, or too late in the season when plants are extremely large. Make a second application if necessary. Synchrony STS (0.75 ounce/A) and Classic/Harmony GT combinations will often suppress pokeweed through the growing season. Thorough spray coverage on the foliage of larger plants is essential to maximize herbicide activity.
It should be noted that pokeweed is a poisonous plant for many animals. It contains phytolaccatoxin and the roots, shoots, leaves and berries all contain some level of toxins. The most poisonous plant part is the root. Hogs have been poisoned after digging out the roots.
Pokeweed can be fatal to humans, though the young tender shoots can be cooked and safely eaten in the early spring with proper preparation. The most common way humans are poisoned is when children eat the berries.
