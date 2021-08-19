Pokagon Band of Potawatomi elects new tribal county members

DOWAGIAC, Michigan — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians has announced the election of its new Tribal Council Members, who were sworn in during a ceremony Saturday.
Rebecca J. Richards has been elected tribal chairwoman, Sam Morseau has been elected secretary, Mark Topash has been elected member-at-large, and Barbara Ann Warren has been elected elders representative, according to a news release.
The Pokagon Band’s 10-county service area includes four counties in southwestern Michigan and six in northern Indiana, including Elkhart.
Chairwoman Richards placed first in a race that prominently featured three female candidates and has become the first female chairwoman of the Pokagon Band since the tribe received its federal restoration in September of 1994.
The Pokagon Tribal Council governs the sovereign government of the Pokagon Band and contains 11 members who are elected to staggered, three-year terms by Pokagon citizens. Any adult Pokagon citizen can run for Tribal Council. Within the Tribal Council, the executive officers include positions of chair, vice-chair, secretary and treasurer. Pokagon Tribal Council members also serve on the Pokagon Gaming Authority, which oversees the Pokagon Band’s Four Winds casinos.
Previous Tribal Chairman Matthew Wesaw did not seek reelection, and Kelly Curran completed a three-year term as secretary, Gary Morseau completed a three-year term as member-at-large, and Colin Wesaw completed a three-year term as elders representative.
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s sovereignty was reaffirmed under legislation signed into law by President Bill Clinton, according to the release. The tribe has about 5,900 citizens.
