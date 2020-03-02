GOSHEN — Although Goshen Schools officials said the situation posed no threat, they did make the public aware through an online post that a student was found carrying a plastic look-alike gun at Goshen High School Monday.
The student made no threats to anyone, school officials stated in the release. They added, "Other students did the right thing and reported to adults that they knew of the plastic gun."
Goshen police were also made aware of the situation.
"In keeping with our tradition of transparency, we wanted to make the community aware of this situation," the statement reads. "While this situation posed no threat, the school district and law enforcement officials always work together to ensure the safety of all students and staff, and we will continue to be diligent in our efforts to do so. Proper disciplinary procedures have been followed."
