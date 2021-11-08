Planting the bulbs before the snow

I kneel on the ground in the middle of my yard.
A thin plastic grocery bag shields my knees from the wet grass so my leggings won’t get stained. Packages of spring bulbs lay scattered around me. In my hand, I hold a bulb planter I borrowed from my friend Margaret. I insert it firmly into the earth and pull up a hunk of dirt with it, leaving a little dark pit for the bulb.
Then I place the bulb down in the hollow and cover it back up with the dark, moist soil. In the next half hour, I repeat the gesture, burying the small bulbs in a circle around me.
As I hide each bulb, I imagine what they might look like if and when they come up. This planting in the ground as the first frost arrives is truly a gesture of hope. I don’t really know what will happen there, underground, during the coming months. I’ll probably even forget that I planted anything there.
Once the snow comes, I’ll not venture near that spot for a while. But just getting down to the ground and planting becomes a symbol of something bigger, of possibilities, of stirrings that happen without me and that I cannot see.
I’ve been thinking a lot about hope this week. Maybe it’s because I see nature slowly giving up the ghost around me. Soon the colorful leaves and grasses will fall to the ground and die. In the midst of all the decay, I look for signs of life and I grasp for the tiniest tidbits I see. I know that small seeds, though deep in the ground, will bring forth life again. And so my bulb planting is one way of saying that life will go on even as the winter slowly makes headway.
It’s easy these days to thrive on negativity and get lost in despair. Social media seems to attract the worst of our circumstances. And loss in our personal lives can sometimes seem insurmountable. This time of year, I remember two parents that I’ve lost. So if I have something to hope for, it takes me beyond my everyday problems.
For numerous years, my sister has been posting a daily morning photo taken at the same spot. To see each day as a new beginning, as exactly different than the day before or two weeks back or half a year ago, gives me hope. And I know that hope is a precious way to see beyond the current cycle.
As the leaves swirl slowly down, as the frost overtakes the plants, as darkness comes earlier, I dwell on those dormant dreams that will soon enough come true.
There’s hope out there!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.