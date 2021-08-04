August is the month when most plant stress begins to show up.
Spots on leaves, yellow leaves, dead spots in lawns, discoloration or distortion of plant parts are among the symptoms people see that hint something is wrong. Many of the diseases that show up in August have actually been with us several weeks and are just now beginning to be obvious to the average person.
For instance, if you take a close look at local maple trees, you might see a ½ inch spot with small black dots, surrounded by a yellow halo. That is tar spot, and not a soul has brought me a sample yet. Over the next few weeks, I expect many concerned people will notice this spot, which will become a darker, solid black spot as it ages. The infection occurred weeks ago, nothing can correct it now, and thankfully it will not kill a tree.
Cherry and apple trees, both the ornamental and fruiting type, are also showing symptoms of leave spot diseases. In apples, the primary issue is apple scab. In cherries, it is cherry leaf spot. If sprayed regular during the season, the leaf drop can be prevented.
Better yet, planting varieties that are resistant to the disease will save a lot of effort and cost. Most non-resistant crabapple trees will be barren of leaves by mid-August if not sprayed routinely since the buds opened.
Lawns too are showing signs of issues. I’ve seen pictures of dollar spot, pythium and summer patch this week at the fair. Again, for homeowners, these diseases are best managed with timely fertilization and irrigation rather than by applying fungicides.
Tulip trees are also losing leaves, but not because of disease. This is a natural phenomenon known as summer yellowing. Hot humid weather is the main culprit, with perhaps a little help from aphids and scale insects. Treatment is not usually necessary.
You probably noted that homeowners are generally discouraged from using fungicide products to manage diseases of the lawn and landscape. Why?
In most situations, by the time the problem is noticed, it’s too late to help the situation with a fungicide. Fungicides are for protecting plants from disease, not curing them.
Proper timing means the application is made when the conditions become right for the disease to occur, not after the plant is showing symptoms. With most fungicides, reapplication is necessary at intervals as long as conditions remain right for the disease to grow.
Since many diseases are wet, warm, humid loving organisms, that may mean all summer long. Most homeowners do not have the will or wallet to keep reapplying fungicides.
The other issue is coverage. Most fungicides need to applied on the surface of the leaves to create barrier to the disease. That usually means top and bottom of the leaves.
While there are some systemic fungicides that can move into the leaf tissue, most move only an 1/8 of an inch at best! Thorough coverage is a must.
That being said, many fungicides are packaged for and marketed to homeowners. These products can help manage some lawn and landscape diseases when used appropriately in a timely and thorough manner when repeatedly applied during the disease season.
