GOSHEN — Plans by the city to address the nearly 30 remaining underground vaults running along Goshen’s Main Street took their next step Monday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and safety.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by city attorney Bodie Stegelmann to approve the contract forms that will be used when entering into agreements with downtown building owners who choose to either eliminate or repair and maintain the underground vaults in front of their buildings.
The request is directly related to action by the Goshen Redevelopment Commission last week, when commission members approved a $14,250 contract with Goshen-based engineering firm Clear Creek & Associates to review the structural integrity of the remaining downtown vaults.
“The city is starting the process of hiring a structural engineer to evaluate those. Part of the process is going to involving having contracts that the city enters with building owners, either if the building owner continues to operate their vault, or if the owner participates with the city in eliminating the vault from their property,” Stegelmann told the board. “So, at this point we’re asking the Board of Works to approve the agreements.”
VAULT ELIMINATION AGREEMENT
First to be approved Monday was the contract language for property owners who choose to partner with the city to eliminate the vaults in front of their buildings. The primary aspects of the contract read as follows:
• Owner agrees to construct a building foundation wall at owner’s expense in line with the building’s existing outer wall immediately adjacent to the city’s right of way. The building foundation wall will seal off the owner’s access under the city’s sidewalk and under the city’s existing right of way.
• Owner agrees to pay for half of the cost to fill the void between the owner’s building foundation wall and the existing vault that extends into the city’s right of way.
• Owner agrees to move any utilities located within the vault to a location within the owner’s building or to another location agreed to by the affected utility companies and the city at owner’s expense.
• The construction of the building foundation wall and filling in the void in the city right of way and under the sidewalk shall be in accordance with the specifications approved by the Goshen city engineer.
• City agrees to remove and replace the existing public sidewalk adjacent to owner’s real estate at city’s expense.
VAULT MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT
Next to be approved was the contract language for those downtown building owners who choose to repair and maintain the vaults instead of eliminating them.
As written, the contract form includes four sections: Initial structural engineering evaluations; periodic structural engineering evaluations; indemnification; and owner’s use of vault.
The primary aspects of each section read as follows:
INITIAL EVALUATIONS
• The city will hire at city’s expense a structural engineer to evaluate the condition of the vault below the city sidewalk and/or within the city’s right of way.
• Owner agrees to allow city’s structural engineer access upon owner’s real estate to properly evaluate the condition of the vault and determine the repairs necessary for owner to continue to use the area within city’s right of way for its current use.
• Owner agrees to contract with a qualified contractor to make the needed repairs in accordance with the structural engineer’s determination at the owner’s expense.
PERIODIC EVALUATIONS
• Owner agrees to hire a structural engineer every three years to evaluate the condition of the vault and to determine what repairs and maintenance if any are necessary.
• Owner agrees to repair and maintain the vault in accordance with the structural engineer’s determination within 90 days of receiving the engineer’s report.
• Owner will provide the city with a copy of the structural engineer’s report every three years. City will be provided access to the vault after receiving a copy of the report. If city disagrees with the structural engineer’s report, city may hire a structural engineer at city’s expense to evaluate and confirm the owners’ engineer’s report. Owner shall provide city’s structural engineer access to the vault to properly evaluate the vault’s condition.
INDEMNIFICATION
• Owner shall indemnify city from any damage due to owner’s failure to properly maintain or repair the vault and all building walls supporting the vault.
• Owner shall provide insurance covering liability arising out of use, repair or maintenance on the vault.
OWNER’S USE OF VAULT
• Owner may not expand or alter the present use of the vault without city’s consent.
• If owner abandons use of the vault, the owner shall immediately construct a building wall that does permit access to the area underneath the public sidewalk or within city’s right of way. Owner shall pay for the cost of properly filling the vault including the area under the city’s right of way. City shall pay for the cost of the removal of the existing sidewalk and the replacement of that sidewalk with a new sidewalk.
• The construction of a wall and filling of a void in the city right of way and under the sidewalk shall be in accordance with specifications approved by the Goshen city engineer.
The requested contract forms were approved unanimously.
VAULT HISTORY
According to Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, the downtown vaults were discovered when Dew Drop Inn owner Ken Carner fell through the sidewalk in front of his establishment back in July of 2012.
After Carner’s fall, city inspectors discovered many vaults in front of downtown businesses, ranging from ones that had been backfilled already to ones also in danger of possible collapse in the near future.
In response to the discovery of the underground vaults, the city created a cost-sharing program to assist affected downtown property owners with the cost of filling in and sealing the vaults in front of their buildings.
But according to Sailor, there are still 27 vaults remaining along the downtown corridor that need to be addressed, some of which are badly degraded and likely pose a significant risk.
After a recent visual inspection, Sailor noted that of the 27 remaining vaults, 12 appear to be in good condition; six appear to be relatively stable, though will likely need future condition assessments; while nine of the vaults are considered to be in bad condition and warrant immediate action.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by the Elkhart County Highway Department for permission to close the Indiana Avenue bridge on Sept. 29 to allow the bridge to be inspected, weather permitting. Traffic will be detoured at River Avenue and Chicago Avenue during the closure.
• Approved a request by Selge Construction to close Kentfield Drive at 16th Street through Friday as part of the city’s ongoing concrete paving project. Local traffic will be directed east to Winsted Drive during the closure.
• Approved a request by Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink to renew his department’s contract with Public Safety Medical to provide physicals for fire department staff. The contract will run from 2020 through 2022.
• Approved a leaf storage agreement with Ozinga Ready Mix Concrete Inc. allowing the city to lease space at 1700 Egbert Ave. for leaf storage at a cost of $10 per month beginning Oct. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.