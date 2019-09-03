GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a new Culver’s restaurant on the city’s northwest side cleared another hurdle Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen City Council.
During the meeting, council members approved a request by S & L Properties Goshen North LLC, Yoder Ainlay Ulmer & Buckingham, Super Steer Realty Inc. and Triangle Rubber Co. Inc. for the rezoning of a portion of 2024 Elkhart Road from Residential R-1 to Commercial B-3, and the rezoning of a portion of 1824 Elkhart Road from Residential R-1 to Industrial M-1.
Tuesday’s vote by the council followed similar action by the Goshen Plan Commission during the commission’s Aug. 20 meeting, when commission members voted unanimously to send the request on to the council with a favorable recommendation.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, rezoning of the 2024 Elkhart Road property is needed in order to bring the property in line with surrounding B-3 zoning, with the ultimate goal by S & L Properties of constructing a new Culver’s restaurant on the site.
The restaurant would be the second Culver’s outlet in the city. The first Culver’s is located along Lincolnway East on the city’s southeast side.
As part of its petition to the council Tuesday, S & L Properties noted that the requested rezoning was a condition of the company’s proposal to purchase the property from the site’s current owner, Super Steer Realty Inc.
“The property is currently vacant, but the prior use on the property was a restaurant, which was demolished in January of 2000,” Yoder said of the property in a provided statement. That restaurant was a Super Steer Steak House.
As for the nearby 1824 Elkhart Road property, Yoder noted that the request by Triangle Rubber to rezone the parcel from R-1 to M-1 is needed in order to make the zoning consistent with the existing zoning and land use in the area.
“The 1824 Elkhart Road parcel is a vacant parcel east and adjacent to the southern portion of 2024 Elkhart Road that is part of a multi-parcel Triangle Rubber property,” Yoder said of the site. “The parcel is currently zoned R-1 on the west side and M-1 on the east side, a result of a 1984 rezoning which left the R-1 portion as a buffer.”
Yoder explained that the R-1 zoning is now no longer needed, as following the adjacent rezoning to B-3 there is no required buffer between the two properties, which will be B-3 adjacent to M-1.
She also noted that if the R-1 zoning were to remain in place, it would be considered “spot zoning”, which is not desirable, and would increase the developmental requirements for the B-3 property.
“The two rezonings will not adversely impact any adjacent properties,” Yoder added of the requests. “The B-3 area will be required to meet increased setbacks and provide landscaping adjacent to residential land use, and if the M-1 area were ever developed it would also be required to meet increased setbacks and provide landscaping adjacent to residential land use.”
The requested zoning changes were approved unanimously on both first and seconds readings Tuesday.
Asked when the developers hope to break ground on the new Culver’s restaurant, attorney Steve Olsen, who represents all petitioners connected to Tuesday’s request, noted that the current plan is to begin the work this fall, weather permitting.
