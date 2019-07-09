Plans for College Avenue widening, Fidler Pond crosswalk, advance

GOSHEN — Goshen Redevelopment Commission members Tuesday approved a contract with Fort Wayne-based A & Z Engineering connected to plans for a pedestrian crosswalk and turn lanes on U.S. 33 near Fidler Pond Park.
During their meeting, commission members approved a resolution authorizing the negotiation and execution of a contract with A & Z Engineering to oversee engineering services for the project that will run along U.S. 33 from Fairfield Avenue to Plymouth Avenue.
According to Goshen Civil Traffic Engineer Leslie Biek, the project, which has an estimated cost of about $1.03 million, involves the construction of a center turn lane from Plymouth Avenue to Fairfield Avenue, improved turn lanes at both intersections, and the installation of a pedestrian crosswalk and refuge island just south of Fairfield Avenue, all in an effort to improve pedestrian safety and ease traffic congestion in the area.
“For this one, we received four proposals,” Biek said of the search for a design firm. “Based on the rankings for the scores, A & Z Engineering was the one selected for this project for the design. We haven’t worked with them directly, but they do a lot of LPA projects. They’ve been submitting proposals for a while, they’re very eager to work with us, and we think this is a good project to work with them on.”
Biek noted that the Indiana Department of Transportation is slated to pay 80 percent of the project cost using federal funds, while the city will be responsible for covering the remaining 20 percent by way of the redevelopment commission.
Project construction is scheduled to begin sometime in mid-2022.
COLLEGE AVENUE
Also approved by the commission Tuesday was a resolution authorizing the negotiation and execution of a contract with Indianapolis-based American Structurepoint to oversee engineering services for the College Avenue reconstruction project from U.S. 33 east to the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.
“We received six proposals for this project,” Biek said of the design firm search. “Based on the rankings for the proposals, we are recommending American Structurepoint to start negotiations with them for the design and right of way services for this project.”
According to Biek, the project involves a widening of College Avenue to three lanes, which includes a center turn lane, as well as the installation of a 10-foot multi-use path along the north side of the roadway.
As with the previously discussed project, Biek noted that the College Avenue project will be paid for using 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent local funds.
Project construction is scheduled to begin in 2025.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, commission members:
• Approved a change order with Rieth-Riley Construction Co. Inc. for Phase 2 of the ongoing Kercher Road reconstruction project. The change order was to allow for an asphalt design mix change that is being required by INDOT and is a no cost change to the contract.
• Approved the sale of a surplus commission-owned residential property at 627 S. Third St. to buyers Fred M. Yoder and Dawn M. Renz at a cost of $112,500.
John Kline can be reached at john.kline@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 315. Follow John on Twitter @jkline_TGN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.