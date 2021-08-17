GOSHEN — A plan by the Indiana Department of Transportation to replace the aging Ind. 119 bridge over the Elkhart River near Shanklin Park took an initial step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen City Council.
At the meeting, council members approved a resolution authorizing the sale of two small sections of city-owned property along Ind. 119/West Plymouth Avenue needed to move forward with the proposed bridge replacement to INDOT at a total cost of $5,326.
According to the resolution, INDOT submitted two uniform property or easement acquisition offers to the city on July 21 connected to the bridge replacement project.
For the first, INDOT offered $1,000 to acquire 0.103 acres of city-owned real estate near the bridge, of which 0.037 acres is existing city right-of-way.
INDOT then offered $4,326 to acquire 0.386 acres of additional city-owned real estate near the bridge, of which 0.075 acre is existing city right-of-way.
“This is a resolution where we’re accepting the amount of money that the state is offering for the sale of these properties,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said in introducing the request Tuesday. “They’re actually very small slivers along this area where they’re doing their work. It needs to be transferred to the state.”
Asked why the land is needed by INDOT, Stutsman noted that his understanding is that INDOT will need the extra land in order to conduct future repairs to the bridge.
City attorney Bodie Stegelmann offered a similar sentiment when speaking to INDOT’s need for the land.
“I don’t have a good understanding of what work they’re doing on the bridge, but as they work on the bridge, they’ll need just a little bit of this real property,” Stegelmann said. “All told, it’s less than half an acre, I think, and it’s land that I don’t think the city is every going to use.”
Stutsman also informed the council that he has had recent conversations with Goshen Engineering Department staff regarding the property in question, noting that neither he nor the department staff have any issues with turning over the land to INDOT.
“It makes sense for what the project that they’re working on is,” he added.
The council’s members agreed, and the resolution approving the sale of the city property to INDOT at the offered amounts was approved unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.